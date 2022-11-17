Mavericks look for season sweep against Tommies

Despite an exhibition match against Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Nov. 14 where the Mavericks won 7-1, the Minnesota State Women’s Hockey team return to regular season action this weekend for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The last time MSU hit the ice they hosted Sacred Heart University for a non-conference bout in downtown Mankato. The Mavericks took a series sweep over SHU, winning 4-1 and 5-1 to improve their record to 5-7-0 on the season.

With a two-game series against the University of St. Thomas coming up, the Mavericks will rekindle conference action for the first time in three weeks. Minnesota State has found its stride recently, winning six of its last seven games.

The hot streak began Oct. 20 when the Mavericks played none other than, the St. Thomas Tommies. There has been a lot to look to regarding how MSU has found its stride, but senior defenseman, Charlotte Akervik, spoke highly of how the team has gathered around each other.

“In the last couple weekends we’ve found our identity and we’ve been playing more true to that,” said Akervik. “And so I think this weekend will be a good test for us to see if we’ve grown as a team and where we’re at in comparison to the previous series against St. Thomas.”

Despite coming out with a series sweep the last time the two teams played, the Mavericks will never underestimated an oppennet. Akervik attested the Tommies have a rightful spot in the best conference in women’s college hockey, the WCHA.

“Especially in our conference while playing high-scoring teams, St. Thomas does a good job kind of defending well,” said Akervik. “They’re a very hard-working team too so I think a lot of it will come down to effort and creating opportunities and making sure we finish on those.”

The Mavericks will be without one of their top forwards this weekend in senior Kelsey King. King was invited to be a part of Team USA for the 2022-23 Rivalry Series against Canada where she is currently competing in a three-game series Nov. 15 through Nov. 20.

King is a big contributor to the team’s success, but has been in a position similar to this already this season losingt senior defenseman Anna Wilgren to a season-ending knee injury.

Maverick players have constantly stepped up in the absence of missing teammates, which has helped propel Minnesota State into its hot streak. Freshmen Kianna Roeske and Taylor Otremba each have found themselves in the WCHA Player of the Week honor list for their respective positions alongside other third and fourth-year teammates.

As for what the Mavericks need to do this weekend to keep up their streak, Akervik pointed to a strong defense.

“Working from the goal line out, establishing ourselves defensively, and playing a strong game there will give us the best chance at winning,” said Akervik. “When we are playing well defensively, it gives us confidence offensively and so starting there and building upon that will help us be consistent in our game.”

Game one of the series will be played at the Mayo Clinic HSEC in downtown Mankato Nov. 19 while game two will transition to St. Thomas’ home rink Nov. 20. Both games have puck drop set for 2 p.m.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State Women’s Hockey team plays a two-game series against St. Thomas with the home game on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

Write to Kole Buelow at Kole.Buelow@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...