Women’s basketball looks to climb the NSIC ladder

Previously ranked 12th, the new ranks are out for women’s basketball and the Mavericks dropped again —down five more spots to 17th in the latest WBCA poll. The Mavs went on the road for four consecutive games, winning three and losing a tough battle to non-ranked Northern State Wolves.

The Mavericks are one of two teams in the NSIC in the WBCA poll, the other being the 10th-ranked University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Mankato is slowly declining while the conference rival Duluth keeps rising. Three weeks ago the fifth-ranked Mavs fell to Duluth which was 23rd. Duluth remains undefeated while MSU has now dropped three games.

Going into the weekend, the Mavs look to climb back up the ranks of the NSIC as they are behind undefeated Duluth and red-hot Augustana, which is currently on a five-game winning streak.

Duluth hosts Augustana this weekend and if the Mavs can pull off both wins this week it would help them tremendously. If the Mavs run away with wins and Duluth defeats Augustana then MSU will be first in the south division. If Duluth loses they will finally have a loss under their belt: helping Mankato’s rank in the NSIC.

The Mavs get a break from the road and look to play four home games over the next two weeks, including two games this week: Friday against the University of Mary Marauders and Saturday against the Minot State Beavers.

The up-and-coming 11-6 Marauders are looking to continue their three-game winning streak. UMary’s Ryleigh Wacha is one player the Mavs need to contain. Wacha led the Marauders to victory over Upper Iowa with 23 points while shooting a stunning 80% from the field. MSU’s defense has been struggling to contain shooting and she currently averages 46.6%.

Following Friday, the Mavs host the 9-11 Minot State Beavers. The Beavers have had a rocky season so far which Mankato will look to capitalize on. Despite this rocky start, the Beavers are on a two-game winning streak and may be hungry for more.

As MSU has entered the back half of the season it will need to make the most of its following games if it hopes for a conference title. With only eight games remaining, it may be challenging. The Mavs will need to find the dominance they started the year with. These two upcoming games are key.

Header Photo: MSU Women’s Basketball team hopes to extend their winning streak as they play against University of Mary Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Minot State Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

Write to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...