‘Krabbenhoft Family Video Board’ debuts in Bresnan Arena

Minnesota State Athletics officially unveiled a new Daktronics video board inside Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.

The $795,000 videoboard was unveiled to the viewers of the first home Maverick volleyball match Saturday, Sept. 16 when the Mavs took on the Winona State Warriors. This was all made possible in part by a $400,000 lead gift pledge from Kelby Krabbenhoft. For his contributions, the “Krabbenhoft Family Video Board” is named in his honor.

Apart from the video board, Bresnan Arena has integrated a new sound system. In partnership with AVI Systems, a $253,000 Bose ArenaMatch Loudspeaker system has replaced the arena’s existing sound system. These two additions round out a nearly $1.25 million project that took around 10 weeks to install.

“We are grateful about the investment that has been made to elevate the gameday experience for our fans, student-athletes and coaches,” said Kevin Buisman, Director of Maverick Athletics, in a press release posted to the Maverick Athletics website. “These improvements will transform the Taylor Center into a premier destination for sporting events, commencement ceremonies and gatherings of all kinds. Kudos to the project management team and vendors for completing this installation on time and on budget. We can’t wait to share these stunning enhancements with everyone.”

There was, however, a period of time where the project left the Maverick volleyball team questioning where they would play their first home match.

“If the floors of Bresnan Arena were not in good enough shape after all of the installation, the first match would have had to be played at either Bethany or Gustavus,” said Charlie Snelson, Director of Athletic Communications. “Luckily, everything came back just fine and we were able to host the match and unveil the videoboard to our fans.”

With two games being played under the new video board, fans have had the chance to check out the newest addition to Bresnan Arena. However, in those two games, the Athletics staff is only just beginning to explore all of the potential possibilities.

“The board right now just displays what they want but the score is still controlled down at the desk. They have graphics for kills, blocks and aces and then a graphic they put up during time-outs,” said Zach Collins, MSU Athletics Marketing Intern. “But once they get a camera crew going, then they’ll be showing replays and stuff of that nature.”

Right now, the board displays a photo of the Maverick logo when nothing is happening, but in the future, the Athletics staff hopes to expand to include more video content from multiple angles.

“The additions of the videoboard and the sound system are allowing us to make use of more camera replays and motion videos that will look and sound better,” said Snelson. “Another thing that we are hoping to get going when basketball comes around are hype videos.”

Maverick fans can catch the Krabbenhoft Family Video Board in action again Friday, Oct. 6 when Maverick volleyball takes on MSU Moorhead. Bresnan Arena is also home to men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, which begin in late-October and early November. A formal dedication that will include a donor recognition event for the Krabbenhoft Family Video Board will be announced at a later date.

Header Photo: The Krabbenhoft Family Video Board now hangs over the center of the court of Bresnan Arena, located in the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato. (Photo courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

