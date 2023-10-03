The importance of mental health awareness

Mental health is something many of us have struggled with, quietly or vocally. Vulnerability is not always glamorized, and even though college students go through similar situations, these shared experiences may pass unknowingly because we are too intimidated by judgment.

Discussion around mental health awareness became more common after the impact COVID-19 left on the world. The isolation and depression that rooted from quarantine left many of us struggling to bounce back. For us in school and university, we lost a large chunk of important years of our young lives, leaving us with lingering mental health issues. Throwing us back into the swing of a somewhat normal educational experience brought about stress, worry, fear, anxiety, among many other difficult emotions.

The taboo that appears to surround the topic of mental health is rooted from decades ago, yet we still seem to struggle with letting go of our historical ways. It wasn’t until recent discoveries that mental health was not just humans being sensitive, but is real. Mental health illnesses are just as serious as any other illness, even if it cannot be physically seen.

Attending college comes with a heavy workload and can be highly competitive. On top of completing assignments and exams to the best of our abilities, working a part-time job, and trying to compete with classmates to get accepted into programs, we have to balance our mental health needs into the mix. We are expected to become experts in time management while staying afloat mentally, which is an endless battle.

Minnesota State has examined how students here struggle with mental health issues. Because of this, they provide numerous opportunities that may potentially provide some relief. There is counseling available on campus, the center for rural behavioral health, prescription medications, off-campus resources listed, and events held that draw awareness to mental health.

We have the resources on campus to aid in our mental health struggles, but taking the initial leap can be difficult. It is so important to continue to talk about how we are feeling, and asking our peers how they are doing mentally as well. The more we spread awareness on mental health, the more comfortable we will be with admitting our internal conflicts. Once we come to terms with the fact that we need to seek extra help is when we can begin to utilize the sources available to us.

With Mental Illness Awareness week as the first week in October, we can take this opportunity to shed light on the subject. We can take time this week to reflect on our own circumstances, while reaching out to friends and family as a listening ear. It is through our efforts that we can break the negative connotations that surround mental illness, and spread awareness in our own communities.

