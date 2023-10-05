Homecoming brings teams back to Mankato for a weekend of fun

​​It is homecoming week here at Minnesota State University. With that comes the return of most teams to their home arenas, fields and pitches.

The most popular game, in the eyes of some, is the football game. You can read about the Mavs matchup with MSU Moorhead to the left of this segment.

Below this box, you can read about the volleyball team, who also takes on MSU Moorhead for their first game of homecoming. Following that game, they will take on Northern State.

On page 15, you can catch your first glimpse of Maverick hockey in 2023. The men will host a scrimmage Saturday night while the women will be the only team mentioned in this issue to be on the road this weekend, playing their first regular season game in Fairfield, Conn. against Sacred Heart.

After you have ingested all the hockey content, check out what the women’s soccer team is up to, also on page 15. They will take on SMSU at home Friday afternoon.

Before you close this issue of The Reporter, go to page 16 to check out how our women’s tennis team fared in their fall season and where the cross country teams will be running this weekend.

With all that is going on, be sure to go out and catch a game!

