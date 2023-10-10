How to get through midterms with minimal stress

So it’s October, the weather is getting colder, your car is spiraling out of control and midterms are around the corner. If that sounds like you, then this may be for you.

With midterms, sometimes they can just take over your mind. Everything reminds you of that test looming over your head. This may cause you to forget minimal things in your life you need to get done.

In order to remember all of the things you have going on in your crazy, busy life, making a list can be very helpful. Whether it is organized by class, day, due dates or whatever it may be, writing things down will give your mind a break. When you already have to memorize so many things for these exams and quizzes, there is no room for these other things. Write them down.

In preparing for your finals, study carefully and study enough to where you feel like you understand the content. Some professors and some people may tell you to pick up certain study habits and try to tell you how you need to remember things. But in college, you are taking the classes that you signed up for because you wanted to help yourself. So upon studying, do it your way. Be efficient, take the time and figure out how studying will work best for you.

So you are getting closer to the day of the midterm. Let’s say it’s the day before. Get a good night’s sleep. For people of our age, 7-9 hours of sleep can be huge towards powering a fully-functional, focused brain. Get your rest the night before, and before you take the test, be sure to be well-hydrated and try to eat something. From our position, we can’t tell you how to eat, but having some form of food in your stomach is always good to be at your best.

When taking the test, be confident. Trust your gut. Why else did that thought pop into your head? You know the material that you are taking the test on, you know the language that the teachers speak in. Trust your gut and trust in your abilities. If you are still unsure, come back to it. Don’t waste too much time on one question. It is better to miss out on that one question and complete the rest of it when you still have the time. Move on, give your brain a break.

After the test, you get your score. That is the score you got, and will stick with, in most cases. Whether it is good or bad, take a look, try to understand and learn from it. At the end of the day, these tests do not determine your intelligence level or your ability to succeed. They are here to guide and influence our learning and in order to grow and learn, failure is necessary.

While this can be a stressful time, there are things you can do to help yourself. Good luck!

Like this: Like Loading...