Students for Reproductive Justice advocate for all

A new group on campus seeks to create community while informing others on topics ranging from sex education, abortion and healthy relationships.

Students For Reproductive Justice, run through Planned Parenthood’s Generation Action program, allows activists to organize events on campus regarding reproductive rights. With over 350 campuses across the country, each chapter picks what they want to talk about and highlight.

President and junior Deyton Drost wanted to bring the group to campus to have students engage in conversation about issues that affect local and global communities.

“Our meetings consist of talking amongst each other, going over slideshow presentations and focusing on how we can reach out,” Drost said.

The group’s first event was sex toy bingo to break the stigma about sex toys and self-pleasure with educational questions about STIs. Drost said she didn’t expect such a big turnout.

“We had to start turning people away because we ran out of bingo cards,” Drost said. “Everyone was engaged and we got a lot of good feedback in the following days from people saying they had a good time.”

Besides talking about political reproductive issues such as abortion and access to contraceptives, topics such as consent, pregnancy and sex education are also discussed.

“Our focus this semester has been on the importance of comprehensive sex education. Next semester, we’re going to focus on voter outreach for the next election and showing people how to register or re-re-register,” Drost said.

Junior Sadie Williams heard about the group from being roommates with Drost and having an interest in taking Gender and Women’s Studies classes. Her favorite part about the group is informing others and advocating for subjects important to her.

“It’s easy to feel like there’s nothing you can do to help. I like being able to reach out, making people aware of what’s going on and being a part of a group with other people who care about reproductive justice,” Williams said. “It’s a health issue, social issue and a political issue. It just affects everybody and every aspect of their lives. It’s so important.”

Senior Kya Thompson said students should get involved as the topics discussed affect everyone and the group offers information on a wide range of topics.

“A lot of the misconceptions regarding reproductive justice and abortion in general is a lack of education,” Thompson said. “If you’re a person who wants to have sex or want to have your own rights, you should probably care about what’s going on.”

With several of the issues discussed being on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 election, Drost said the group is an opportunity for students to use their voices.

“Young people have so much more of an impact than they might actually think. You could be standing outside at a little campus rally or protest, but that still makes a difference. If you’re just one person phone banking politicians, you’re still getting information across and letting them know you want to talk about those issues,” Drost said. “The small things do make a big impact.”

Students For Reproductive Justice meets bi-weekly on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Women’s Center. Students can also follow students4reprojustice on Instagram.

Photo caption: Students For Reproductive Justice hosted a sex toy bingo last month where students answered educational questions on STIs. The group aims to inform students about a wide variety of reproductive issues.

Write to Emma Johnson at Emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

