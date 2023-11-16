Cisgender rights are human rights

It should go without saying but cisgender people do exist. There should not be any debate about this fact.

So in this day and age where cisgender identity is hotly debated, I would just like to say, with my full nonbinary throat, that cisgender identity is completely valid.

Yes, I said it. Cisgender, which means that one’s gender completely aligns with the gender one was assigned at birth, is a completely valid gender identity.

This is in comparison to transgender and nonbinary people, whose gender identity does not align with the gender they were assigned at birth.

I mean can you imagine how boring and confining it must be to have a doctor declare at your birth “It’s a boy!” and then you spend the rest of your life going, “Yup, I am a boy, most definitely 100% a boy.” Or consider the alternative situation, the one where the doctor declares, “It’s a girl” and then that person is then going around saying, “Yup, I’m definitely a girl, I love pink and playing with dollies as a 100% girl” for the rest of their days.

The simple mundanity of it all makes my nonbinary heart so very, very sad.

Cisgender people should not live in shame nor should they fear being the target of violence because they are cisgender. They should not face discrimination in their workplaces or schools if they come out as cisgender. They should be able to use the bathroom that matches the gender they identify as and not be forced to use the bathroom that does not align with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Being cisgender is a perfectly normal and healthy thing to be.

As a nonbinary person, I would like to take this moment to address my fellow transgender and non-binary community members and offer a few tips on how to interact with cisgender people.

Tip 1: Do not misgender a cisgender person and make sure to use their correct pronouns.

A cisgender man should not be called a woman or a girl. You should not insult a cisgender woman by calling her a man.

Tip 2: Do not ask about a cisgender person’s genitals.

After all, cisgender men hate bragging about how big their genitals are and cisgender women would never ever give lengthy monologues where they only talk about their vaginas.

Tip 3: Do not out a cisgender person as cisgender to other people.

A person’s gender identity is a private matter. Do not place cisgender people at risk of harassment or discrimination by outing them as cisgender.

Tip 4: Challenge cisphobia when it comes up.

Do not ask that cisgender people face down the horrors of cisphobia on their own. Question anti-cisgender jokes when they are made.

Tip 5: Understand that cisgender identity is not a new identity category or some kind of passing fad.

Cisgender people have existed ever since the first days of people assigning sex to infants at birth. Many cisgender people have made significant contributions to culture and scientific development throughout human history.

Tip 6: Avoid backhanded compliments or giving tips to cisgender people if they confide in you that they are cisgender.

Do not say, “I would never have guessed you were cisgender.” A cisgender man should not be told he is so good at car repair or tying a tie that he’s at risk of being clocked as cisgender. Nor should a cisgender woman have to hear that she is wearing too much makeup or she needs a voice coach if she wants to pass as a transgender woman.

I hope this is a helpful list. Maybe if we all do our part, the stigma associated with being cisgender can end.

Maybe someday we can all live full and vibrant lives as equals.

Maybe that day could be today.

Header Photo: Courtesy Flickr

