Large number of new students creates ‘palpable’ energy

Last Thursday, over 2,300 students, one of the tenth largest group of freshmen to move onto campus, made Minnesota State University, Mankato their new home.

Move-in day can be both joyful and stressful with so many new students moving onto campus and entering what is still for most, an unfamiliar environment.

Lines of cars circled roads near residence halls while parents and family members of new students dragged boxes and room furnishings into the dorm buildings.

According to Nebat Yousuf, a desk assistant in Julia Sears, move-in day came with a variety of emotions.

“It was enjoyable and somewhat frustrating because there was a huge line around here and it was so crowded with so many people moving in, so it was somewhat frustrating, but it was a good and welcoming environment for the students,” said Yousuf.

New freshmen received plenty of help from a variety of sources with moving in, including members of the Move Crew, who could be identified by the gold hats they wore. Members of the Move Crew helped new students and their families move furniture and other belongings from their cars to the dorm rooms.

Members of the Move Crew showed dedication throughout the day by helping new students with the moving in process in spite of the high heat and light rain that fell Thursday afternoon.

The vibe at MSU during move in was described as being tangible by MSU President Edward Inch given the large number of students coming to campus.

“It’s palpable, right? All the energy around and all the excitement about what the new year promises to bring, for each of these students is figuring out what their educational path is going to be,” Inch said to KEYC news.

With classes starting the following Monday, students continued to move into campus dorms throughout the weekend.

According to MSU Mankato’s website, around 2,900 students live in the university dorms and in past years, around 87% of incoming freshmen choose to live in university housing.

(Photo caption/Freshman filled the parking lots and dorm lobbies last Thursday. 2,300 students are living on the campus, making them one of the tenth largest group of freshmen. Alexis Darkow/The Reporter)

