New Student Rally revs students up for new year

There was no shortage of excitement for the class of 2028 at the New Student Rally Friday.

The Maverick Machine blared as students filed into the Taylor Center before a video highlighting various departments at Minnesota State welcomed students home. Student Body President Roshit Niraula introduced himself to the freshmen and told them to reflect on the progress they’ve made to get to where they are.

“It’s not just the miles you’ve traveled, but about the courage and determination that took you to start this new chapter of your life,” Niraula said. “This is your moment to shine and the experiences you will gain will be worth every step of the journey.”

Niraula told students it was OK if they didn’t have it all figured out.

“It means your journey is still unwritten and it’s full of possibilities. It means every day on this campus is a chance to discover something about yourself, to find passions you didn’t know you had and to build a path that’s uniquely yours,” Niraula said.

President Inch welcomed the new Mavericks and told them to be “excellent” in the classroom.

“Your excellence is our goal. Your completing of your degree is the goal because when you do that, you know you will move on to do incredible things throughout your life,” Inch said.

Niraula and Inch talked about the importance of getting involved on campus through activities or joining one of the 250 student organizations.

“Being engaged in what the university has to offer helps you build your confidence and helps you find and stretch who you are and what you know,” Inch said.

To further highlight the success of students on campus, Harrison Braudis and Emily Russo

spoke about their DII national championship wins on the men’s and women’s basketball. Russo credited the campus connections to their win.

“Winning the championship was special, but it’s the relationships that will forever connect us to this university,” Russo said.

Russo also told students to “not let a day go by” without being in the present moment.

“Otherwise, it will move quickly to the past that you can’t get back,” Russo said. “Find your circle and keep it close.”

Braudis gave freshmen three pieces of advice that helped him through his college career.

“Keep an open mind… front load your general classes so you’ll be able to focus on your core major classes later on… and come out to the games and other sporting events,” Braudis said.

Students then walked through the Alumni Arch to cement their status as a Maverick. Greek Life members and faculty lined the pathway to cheer students onto their new journey and to welcome them to the Backyard Bash. Students enjoyed live music, a cookout and lawn games as well as the opportunity to talk with other students and faculty.

Freshman Ashley Grausnick attended the Backyard Bash and said one of the reasons she came to MSU was for the community.

“It’s very welcoming and I’ve loved all the people on campus,” Grausnick said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new friends and meeting my professors.”

Freshman Brayden Gillen said he felt “welcomed” by the energy at the rally.

“I’ve been here for only a short time but I’m feeling great about the experience,” Gillen said.

Freshman Tyler Frantzen echoed Gillen’s statement about feeling welcomed by the Maverick community.

“I thought the rally was welcoming and comforting, knowing that people are there for you,” Frantzen said.

As Inch wrapped up his speech, he told students to take in the moment and realize their journey has just begun.

“We have a community here that is tightening in and tightening down because we have one another. Welcome class of 2028 and I hope four years from now, I’m shaking your hand as you walk across the stage,” Inch said.

Photo caption: The class of 2028 filled Bresnan Arena as several leaders around MSU encouraged students to get involved, work hard and enjoy their college experience (Nate Tilahun/The Reporter)

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

