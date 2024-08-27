Season opener will determine if practice makes perfect

Summer is coming to an end and football inches closer and closer. In just two days, fans will be back in the thick of college football action. The season opener comes with a special treat from the football gods — a clash between two nationally ranked teams. The #13 Mavericks against an unfamiliar foe; #22 Northwest Missouri State University.

With 16 practices under the Mavericks’ belts since fall practices started on Aug. 1 the Bearcats will be a formidable test to see how MSU’s practice shows on the field.

All eyes will be on quarterback Hayden Ekern as his backfield counterpart Shen Butler-Lawson is no longer on the team. The Mavericks will have to abandon their smashmouth football ways and rely on Ekern to take over.

His connection with wide receivers TreShawn Watson and Isaiah Emanuel will have to be in full effect to take down top opponents. Watson tallied 582 yards and six touchdown catches while Emanuel led the team in catches with 39 totalling 516 yards.

Although Butler-Lawson is no longer with the team, Tony Anger and Christian Vasser proved themselves worthy last season of consistent starts. Anger notched 185 yards and five touchdowns while Vasser had 421 yards with two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, coach Todd Hoffner will keep a hard hitting defense led by Maven Kretche. Kretche was named to the D2football.com’s 2024 Elite 100 Watch List as a first team all defense player. Kretche started in 12 games last season and led the team in tackles for loss with 13 and sacks with 10.5. He earned All-NSIC First Team honors, before garnering AFCA All-American Second Team accolades. Kretche has played in 35 games during his three seasons with the Mavericks and has recorded 26 tackles for a loss and 17 sacks.

As Kretche mans the defensive line, Khai West will be watching the skies and leading the defense backs. Last season, he was the explosiveness the Mavericks were needing. West led the team in interceptions with five. He also recovered a fumble, forced a fumble and blocked two kicks. He was named to the All-NSIC First Team and was named the NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

“We’ll need to be at our best right away with our juggernaut schedule versus Northwest Missouri State, Bemidji State and Wayne State who are all contenders for conference championships. I am pleased with the staff, recruits, camp solicitation and the development of our football players and program.” said Head Coach Todd Hoffner posted by the Maverick Athletic website.

The Bearcats will be coming out in all white for their theme for the season opener. They have won 12 consecutive openers and are down one game against MSU all-time as the Mavs have won 9-8 of their last games. The Mavs took home a win in their last outing in 2012. It was a shootout 38-35 that ended in double overtime.

Standout players for the Bearcats are Jake Fisher and Caheel Smith. Fisher has 60 tackles, 26 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks in three seasons at Northwest.

Smith has notched 103 career tackles, 22 passes defended and four interceptions.

Write to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson.2@mnsu.edu

