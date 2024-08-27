We are the MSU Reporter

Since 1926, The Reporter at Minnesota State University, Mankato has covered the stories and MSU-related content that matter to students and faculty alike. Our staff of writers, photographers and editors has been student-run since day one. This year’s editorial staff of returning members is ready to take on the opportunity to share stories at MSU. Let’s take a look at the board.

Emma Johnson is returning for her fourth year and second year as editor-in-chief. She’s spent her time at The Reporter working several roles as a staff writer, Variety Editor and News Editor before becoming editor-in-chief. Her favorite part of the job is getting to meet new people, having fun with her coworkers and writing about all the components of what makes MSU so special. Recently, she finished up her third summer working at KELOLAND Media Group in her hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota as a digital reporter and a producer for multiple newscasts.

Amalia Sharaf is returning to The Reporter for her third year, where she is now a News Editor. For the last few years, she worked as a news writer, collecting a variety of stories about life on campus. Amalia loves meeting new faculty members, staff and students to discuss important events and topics happening around campus. This year, she plans to create even more fascinating stories for people to enjoy.

Anahi Zuniga is a returning staff member who will enter her sophomore year at MS, majoring in English Studies. Previously a staff writer for the Variety section in her freshman year, she is now taking on the position of Variety Editor, a job that is new to her but overall excited to take over. She has covered several events organized by students, celebrations and wrote a few articles for the Reporter’s News section.

As the first few issues of The Reporter come out, the editorial staff is excited to take on their roles and have numerous ideas to highlight all areas of campus. Additionally, we plan to continue on our Making of a Maverick Podcast with loads of new episodes releasing this fall.

To keep up with what’s going on around MSU and The Reporter, pick up a copy at one of our several newsstands around campus, go online to www.msureporter.com or become one of our several hundred followers on Instagram @msureporter. If you have any story ideas or are interested in joining, stop by CSU 293.

