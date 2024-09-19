Maverick Adventures: Access More Outdoor Fun

The Maverick Adventures program recently launched its outdoor rental shop, which provides students and locals with easy access to equipment for their next adventure.

When students have access to the right outdoor equipment, they can explore Mankato’s extravagant parks, lakes and other outdoor settings.

“There’s been a demand for increased opportunities to get outside for a long time from students, and a lot of times, equipment has been one of the barriers that hold students back from exploring the outdoors,” Maverick Adventures Program Coordinator Sam Steiger said.

Maverick Adventures wants students to create experiences outdoors when they are not doing school work or other campus activities.

“Our vision for this rental shop has always been to give students more things to do when they are not studying or doing other things on campus. We want to give them opportunities to explore the natural resources around us,” said Steiger.

A rental shop on campus benefits students by allowing them to experience outdoor activities independently rather than with a student program.

“It’s important for students to have the freedom to go and do some outdoor activities on their own,” Maverick Adventures Assistant Program Coordinator Madison Vandersee said. “Maybe a student has done a program with Maverick Adventures and understands how to, for example, fish, and wants to go do that with their friends. The rental shop is the next step in expanding your experience at a low price.”

While the weather is still nice, students have been interested in renting gear that involves water and camping.

“We have had students rent inflatable stand-up paddle boards. They can carry them in backpacks and pump them at the lake,” said Vandersee. “We also have camping gear; for example, we have camping-style stoves, or anything you would need to go camping comfortably around here for at least three seasons.”

The rental shop wants to be inclusive in its equipment, whether a student is living on campus, off campus or an international student.

“We’ve been carefully looking into different equipment that might be better for international students, students that live on campus, and those who live off campus; we want a wide variety that can appeal to any student. There’s something in the rental center that people will be interested in,” said Steiger.

The rental shop hopes students can connect with each other and nature as it can be an educational and healthy experience.

“We want to help students connect with the outdoor world, and a big part of that is education,” said Steiger. “Maverick Adventures already does a lot of educational activities … but we want to give students an opportunity to be healthy and outside. There are so many benefits to spending time in nature, especially after the pandemic; we saw all the mental aspects of outdoor recreation as being an important part of the college experience..”

If you want to rent equipment from the Maverick Adventures Outdoor Rentals shop, visit Myers Field House 130 every weekday, except Wednesday, from 4- 6 p.m., or visit mnsu.edu and search for Maverick Adventures.

Photo Caption: The Maverick Adventures program recently launched its outdoor rental shop, which provides students and locals with easy access to equipment to explore the outdoors with. (Nate Tilahun/The Reporter)

Write to Tina Dolan at dolatinaj@gmail.com

