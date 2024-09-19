New senators elected and resolution discussed at Student Government meeting

Student Government held a productive meeting Wednesday, electing three new senators, discussing a resolution and giving time for presentations.

Independent non-profit organization focused on advocacy and leadership. Students United presented their team and invited students to participate in the Advocacy Conference in November. Attendees of the conference will develop political advocacy skills and work with students around the state on issues impacting Minnesota students.

The next agenda item was President Roshit Niraula’s report, where he shared the result of Mavs Lead the Vote.

“We had 30 students help out at 2,000-plus volunteer registration information giveaways,” said Niraula. “Thank you for all of the partners who brought it together.”

Additionally, Niraula shared with senate what the Green Bandanas initiative is and how students can help each other navigate mental health resources.

“These Green Bandanas help reflect an openness to mental health,” Niraula said. “You are inviting folks to come in, chat with you about mental health resources available on campus. There’s also a crisis hotline tag that you can hang on your backpacks.”

Freshmen Norah Young, Charles Hillstead and Rajesh Karki were elected as the new senators for College of Allied Health and Nursing, Residential Life and College of Science, Engineering and Technology, respectively.

Young plans to bring new clubs to campus as well as advocating and supporting the needs of students.

“My time at Rochester Community and Technical College and on the Senate improved my communication skills and my desire to understand others expanded,” Young said. “I believe this experience will translate well into the senate position. A core belief that I have is that the key to college success is communication, especially with difficult classes and complex material. It is crucial that the students have an easy and accessible means for communication with their platform.”

Hillstead is an active freshman living in one of the residential halls at Minnesota State. He plans to focus on the alcohol abuse training program and increase awareness of the consequences alcohol has on an individual’s development.

Karki, who will represent the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, plans toi focus on mental health.



“[My objectives] include raising awareness of the college resources, enhancing leadership and opportunities and advocating to mental health services tailored to international students, including peer support networks,” Karki said.



After the elections were over, Student Government senators discussed a resolution called the Priority Registration Resolution, which concerns the ability of senators to register for classes earlier. The Student Government is open to anyone interested, including freshmen, who would normally be allowed to register after the majority of the students on campus. This creates an issue in scheduling the classes around the mandatory meetings of the Student Government.

The resolution “urges the Office of Registrar to allow priority registration for current student senators for Spring 2025,” and “recommends the Office of Registrar to continue priority registration for upcoming academic years to members and candidates of Student Government’s Student Senate and Executive Officers.”

The vote on the resolution will be continued during the next Student Government meeting.

Caption: Student United present the organization at the Student Government meeting on Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2024. Members invited Minnesota State students to participate in the upcoming activities. (NATE TILAHUN/The Reporter)

Write to amal.sharafkhodjaeva@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...