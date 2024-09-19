Sister Cindy’s annual explicit visit

While she may spread the gospel to several universities throughout the nation, Christian evangelist and social media star Cindy Smock, better known as “Sister Cindy,” admitted to students at Minnesota State she wasn’t always so pious.

“I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me, but I was a low low ho at the University of Florida in the mid’70s,” Smock said Wednesday afternoon to a gathering crowd of students near MSU’s Memorial Library.

Smock is a regular on college campuses. Her delivery is full of shock and bombast, and typically attracts a crowd. She was last on campus two years ago, but tours the country year-round.

Her “low low ho” comment was just one of the many topics she covered during Wednesday’s visit, which focused mainly on how dating and sex go against the gospel.

Smock started her sermon by saying one day, “each of us will stand naked before the Holy God of the universe” to confess secrets and account for one’s lifestyle. She quickly shifted into her outlandish and bold Christianity-based claims by saying students could “be virgins and still go to hell” and “finding a virgin on a college campus is like finding a unicorn.”

After Smock read from the King James version of the Bible about honoring Jesus and repenting for sins, Smock said she received an anonymous message from an MSU student who allegedly claimed their roommate “did the dirty” the first night on campus and “had done so every night since.” Smock also said she received another email from another student who allegedly confessed it was hard to study when their roommate was “humping their boyfriend in the same room.”

Smock doled advice out to students, telling young men to be wary about taking out young women who dress immodestly. In Smock’s eyes, that meant short shorts and low-cut tops.

“Just because a girl is dressed like a ho, it doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to do you,” Smock said. “She may want to do your roommate or your roommate’s girlfriend.”

Smock then went into her most famous bit: the so-called consequences of taking a woman to a Mexican restaurant. In this bit, Smock counts up to five margaritas and outlines increasingly explicit sexual acts that come with each. The speech has grown in popularity as musical artist That Chick Angel made a remix of her speech.

Smock said she “was going to spill the tea” about the artist, alleging she is married with three children. Smock then went into her own rendition of the song, swapping out sexual acts for more appropriate ones such as women “losing their pride … being empty inside … and losing your soul.”

Smock went on to say that, while girls may be getting an education, some of them might be getting degrees in intercourse.

“You might meet a hot upperclassman with an air of intelligence and then one night when you’re out, he says ‘Hey babe, did you know it has protein?’” Smock said. “The next thing you know, the freshman girl is at the clinic with chlamydia.”

Smock reeled back from her attention-grabbing statements, saying how much she missed her late husband, Brother Jed, who passed away in June 2022. They were married for 39 years and came to the MSU campus together many times over the years. Instead of diving into her previous love life (Smock said she’s frequently asked by Women’s Studies majors if she was sexually satisfied by her husband), she chose a more meaningful approach.

“It may be hard for you to believe, but I don’t think much about sex anymore. I still think about my husband and I miss kissing him on the cheek and holding his hand and he was the most intelligent man I had ever known,” Smock said.

Smock even showed support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Love is love unless it’s lust,” Smock said. “I’m here for the straight hoes, the lesbian hoes and the gay men hoes.”

Freshman Ben Lusty listened to Sister Cindy speak. While he said the event was hard to describe, he learned to “not be a ho.”

Sophomore Madigan Fredericksen described Sister Cindy as “a character.” Fredericksen also received one of the famous “Ho no Mo” buttons.

“I was shocked I got one because I wanted her to sign my chest, but realized she probably wouldn’t do that,” Fredericksen said.

Fredericksen also said she’s wondering when Sister Cindy will “become self-aware.”

Sister Cindy appeared at the University of Minnesota Monday afternoon.

Caption: Christian evangelist and social media sensation Sister Cindy stopped by MSU to talk about the gospel and views on dating, sex and marriage to a group of students. (ALEXIS DARKOW/The Reporter)

