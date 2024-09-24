Mahkato Wacipi reminds of historical events

The 52nd annual Mahkato Wacipi, brought people together to celebrate culture and remembrance in the Land of Memories park in Mankato last weekend.

Indigenous tribes presented their regalia and cultural traditions. They have celebrated the culture, educated students and attendees and honored the ancestors not only through the traditional dancing, but also through singing and conversing with attendees.

Minnesota State’s Director of American Indian Affairs Megan Heutmaker said the importance of honoring and remembering culture and the Dakota 38, the largest mass execution in U.S. history, is essential to reconciliation and to educate people about the history of Mankato.

“It’s important that we are honest about that history and that we remember it and that we figure out as a community how we can move forward and grow together as well,” said Heutmaker.

The Land of Memories park was filled with many food vendors, decor and accessories. Attendees were able to purchase a variety of dream catchers, try bison meat meals and learn about the history at the education tent.

The education tent allowed attendees to look at historical artifacts and listen to the stories of indigenous people, who taught visitors about the culture, traditions and history, which are practiced and remembered to this day.

“My hope is always just that we keep learning and growing as a community,” said Heutmaker. “We must keep learning about our history here in Mankato. Keep learning about how we can work together in our community, and then just learn to appreciate and celebrate the differences that we have in our cultures and in our communities.” Another way of learning was available to students from Minnesota State.

For courses, such as Human Relations in Multicultural Society, it is required to attend a Service Learning event, where students would assist in the preparation of the event, while learning about other cultures through discussions and skill sessions. Some students volunteer without a requirement for the course.

“It was one of the two options I had to do a research project,” said alumnus Shamsi Taghiev. “At first, I was lazy to work on something other than the Wacipi, but it turned out to be a life changing experience.”

Heutmaker said two MSU students participated in the Grand Entries ceremony.

“​​We have lots of students here this year who are helping at our tent,” said Heutmaker. “There are also students who are a part of our Grand Entries and our dancing with their regalia. So it’s a great setting this year.”

Caption: Spectators and participants walking around the main area of the 52nd Mahkato Wacipi happening at the Land of Memories park on Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024 (AMALIA SHARAF/The Reporter).

Write to amal.sharafkhodjaeva@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...