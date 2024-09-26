Attention to Artists: Almost Monday

As much as I love the seasons changing in the Midwest and all that comes along with it, there’s a part of me that wishes I lived on the West Coast so I could drive up and down the coastline in a convertible with my music blasting. Thankfully, I can live out those dreams by putting up-and-coming pop trio Almost Monday on the aux cord.

Consisting of Dawson Daugherty on vocals, Luke Fabry on bass and Cole Clisby on guitar, the group met in college in Southern California where they started the band. They draw inspiration from numerous musicians including Prince and David Bowie. They emailed Mark Needham, the producer for Fleetwood Mac and The Killers, on a whim who connected them with producer Simon Oscroft. Their first EP “don’t say you’re ordinary” was released in the middle of 2020, a time when the world needed to hear fun music. Their debut garnered over 30 million streams and has only continued to climb after their sophomore album “til the end of time” dropped in 2021, with numerous other singles released.

Someone can rarely say they were a fan of a band from the very beginning and were able to see bands rise over time. I’m lucky to say I was able to do that for Almost Monday. I discovered them when I was listening to another favorite band of mine, Sofi Tukker, who did a dance remix of Almost Monday’s song “broken people.” Wanting to compare the remix to the original track, I found the original to be addicting, energetic and totally different from the mainstream pop being poured through the radio.

It probably took me all of two days to learn the lyrics to the four songs they had on their first EP and I craved more of their music. Ever since then, each announcement of a new song has me giddy for its release and it’s been exciting to see how they’ve found their distinct style. The universal thread of funky, groovy rhythms, twangy basslines and sun-kissed, shimmery lyrics make for the ideal genre of California pop.

I think why I find Almost Monday to be a great listen is how different each track sounds, yet when played consecutively, mesh together. “come on come on” opens with faint whistling before letting the keys and drums take center stage, yet remain in the background. “parking lot view” opens with chants and has fun plays on words like “this California king needs a queen/and baby that’s you.” The EP-titled track has nostalgic synths and gentle lyrics to remind the listener they are perfectly unique.

Their sophomore album is even a better follow-up, if not more lively than their debut. Songs like “live forever” and “this is growing up” hold an aura of nostalgia, but deliver the energy of summer nights. The title track holds softer pop tones while “hailey beebs” mellows out by incorporating ballad-like verses.

In recent songs, Almost Monday has hit the California pop atmosphere in full swing by embodying elements of surf music and heavier instrument solos. Their single “only wanna dance” is a nonstop dance bop, complete with an echoing chorus and epic guitar solo for the bridge. Early 2000s beats filled with angsty passions round out the song “cough drops” while “cool enough” has chanting na’s and a snappy bassline. Their upcoming debut album “DIVE” has singles that equally balance pop and surf music. “is it too late?” has a near frantic tempo with breathless lyrics about wanting an ex back and hoping it’s not too late to change their mind. The laidback vibes of “sunburn” contrast with the brighter lyrics of only being with someone temporarily but “they will always be the sunburn” stuck to them.

For not even having 100,000 followers on Instagram, their streams reaching the multimillions says a lot about where Almost Monday is headed in the future. I can’t be sad whenever I hear their music and in a world where there’s a lot to stress about, their music is the energy we need to be hearing. While the band’s name suggests the end of a weekend, in their world, it’s just beginning.

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...