New Student Senate Speaker elected

Graduate Student Kendra Draeger, a recently elected Graduate Studies Senator, ran again for the Student Senate Speaker position at the Student Government meeting Wednesday.

Draeger said she was encouraged to run for the vacant position.

“With past experience, when I was a President at the Bemidji State Senate, the President was kind of like the Speaker, so they ran the meetings. So, I do have lots of experience in running the meetings and I know Robert’s Rules of Order,” said Draeger. “I also gained even more experience with Robert’s Rule of Order and running meetings through my three-year experience in Students United.”

In addition, Draeger served as a Treasurer for Students United, where she chaired and ran the Fiscal Committee meetings, took minutes for the board meetings and led communication with board members regarding important documents, minutes and meeting agendas.

In her application, Draeger wrote, “One goal I have, if elected for Speaker, is to clarify the Speaker’s role and responsibilities by writing and publishing the operating procedures for this position. Within the operating procedures, I would like to create a section like Student Government 101 that defines common terminology used, procedures to follow, and basic student government information.”

Draeger is planning on putting together a document containing all available resources for student senators, which will serve as a guide for searching not only the departments aiding in senators’ projects, but also connecting them to staff members.

Before being elected for a Speaker position, Draeger served in the Student Government as a Senator for Graduate Studies and Legislative Affairs Committee Coordinator. Vice President Rebekka Jay asked how Draeger plans to delegate the responsibilities. Draeger replied she plans on continuing to help with the big projects and being the person of contact until the next Legislative Affairs Committee Coordinator is appointed.

“I will hold the committee meeting until there is a new person,” Draeger said. “At our last meeting, I did delegate each committee member to reach out to at least five candidates and they have all done so. We are just waiting for responses now.”

Another election took place at the Student Government meeting, where they elected a new Senator for the College of Allied Health and Nursing, Tyler Frantzen.

“I have a very unique and special relationship with the health field,” said Frantzen. “My mother has been a nurse for the past 20 years and I have seen her ups and downs in the field. That includes the effort it takes to have classes and excel in those classes. My favorite part growing up was the stories my mother told about how she would help people and that’s why I feel I am here today.”

Frantzen plans to talk to his constituency and identify the issues they might face with their classes.

Student Government adopted the Priority Registration Resolution. President Roshit Niraula pointed out the resolution is very important for those senators, who plan to return for the next semester as they want to make sure to register for the class windows, which have no scheduling conflict with the Student Government weekly meetings.

Caption: Kendra Draeger is joining the executive team seats to continue to lead the Student Government meeting as a newly elected speaker (LOGAN SCHLOSSER/The Reporter)

Write to amal.sharafkhodjaeva@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...