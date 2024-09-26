Rally to encourage women to vote

As the 2024 election draws nearer, more events pop up to help young adults register to vote and encourage them to vote for the candidate that closely aligns with their beliefs.

The MSU College Dems and Students for Reproductive Justice are hosting a rally to elect women called “Put a Woman in Charge” with several candidates and elected officials encouraging women to vote.

U.S. Congressional Candidate Rachel Bohman, Minnesota House of Representatives Candidate Marisa Ulman and Minnesota Senator Tina Smith will be speaking at the event with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar sending in a video to share her support.

Senior and President of Students for Reproductive Justice Deyton Drost said it was important to bring a mix of local and state candidates to express the importance of voting because to see change at the national level, it starts locally.

“I think in the presidential election and on the federal level, people are scared and they don’t have a lot of hope because they think that they have no voice and that they have no power,” Drost said. “Even though it could be considered a smaller election, it’s still extremely important, and I think it will give people more hope and help them use their voice and take the power back.”

One of the themes that will be discussed is reproductive health and the possibility of those rights being taken away. Drost said having Students for Reproductive Justice, a campus organization dedicated to helping students advocate for reproductive rights through education and activism, was important to let young women know they can fight for their rights.

“If we want to protect our reproductive rights, we have to stand up and fight. This isn’t a time we can stand back and watch other people do it,” Drost said. “Everybody has a voice. Everyone can vote.”

Senior and member of Students for Reproductive Justice Avalon Luehman is one of the emcees of the rally. For her, it was important to get involved because the rally aligned with her beliefs.

“I felt I needed to make my voice heard in this fight for reproductive rights,” Luehman said. “I also think college activism is one of the best forms of activism. When trying to increase female college-aged voters, who better for them to hear from than their own peers?”

Luehman said young women need to get out and vote to let their voices be heard.

“Women have been left out of politics and we have been letting men in power make decisions about our bodies and we need to stand up,” Luehman said. “I want women to know they are valued, powerful and they matter. We have to go out there and vote like our lives depend on it because for many women their lives do. We aren’t going back anymore.”

Drost said a wide range of women’s rights are on the line in the upcoming presidential election.

“If our rights get taken away, it’s not just affecting abortion. It’s everything from birth control to contraceptives and people need those things to live. We’re all humans and women aren’t just a statistic,” Drost said.

While having political undertones, Drost said the event mainly aims to encourage college-age women to vote, no matter their political affiliation.

“In general, a lot of college-age people might not be into politics, but it’s really important to know what’s happening where you live. It’s a reason why elections, even the smaller ones, matter,” Drost said.

The event takes place Oct. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the E.J. Halling Recital Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music provided by local Mankato musicians.

Write to emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...