The Importance of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 marked the first official day of Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latino history and culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month first began as a week-long celebration in 1968 under President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was then expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, having the 30-day period start on September 15 and end on October 15. The celebration was then enacted into law.

The month is greatly significant because many Central American countries celebrate their independence days within the time frame. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their independence day on September 15; Mexico celebrates its independence day on September 16 while Chile’s independence day is on September 18 and Belize has its independence day on September 21.

So why is it overall important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S.?

For decades, Hispanics and Latinos have held important roles in the nation’s history, dating all the way back to the American Revolution. Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino community who have greatly strengthened our country and have contributed to its growth.

Latinos and Hispanics make up an estimated 19% of the U.S. total population; that’s over 60 million Latinos according to the U.S. Census Bureau, making them the largest ethnic group in the country.

Latinos and Hispanics overall shape the U.S. as business owners, artists, activists, public workers and more. Their culture is everywhere; in art, sports, science, entertainment, food and business. Latinos students even make up most of the nation’s progress in college degrees, representing almost 80% of the growth.

There is no denying that their contributions have and will continue to remain significant.

However, for decades now, Latinos’ achievements, hardships and history have largely been left out of high school textbooks that are used across the U.S. despite the high school completion among Latinos increasing.

Despite the lack of Hispanic and Latino history taught at schools and institutions, Hispanic Heritage Month now serves as a way to shine a spotlight on the unique voices and stories of Latinos everywhere; the stories that have never been told and have remained invisible.

And now due to recent racist anti-immigrant rhetoric, it is now more important than ever to uplift the Hispanic and Latino community. We as college students can help empower our fellow Latinos and Latinas on campus by exploring Hispanic and Latino media; to learn about the activism involved with the Hispanic and Latino communities; and to advocate for Hispanic and Latino rights.

Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t end until October 15. Go learn about the history and celebrate the contributions made by the Latino and Hispanic community. It is time to have their accomplishments, their sacrifices and their journeys recognized.

