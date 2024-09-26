Travel through the multiverse in ‘Constellations’

Life involves many decisions; sometimes, regret settles in, and we wish things could have turned out differently. Even the smallest choices can turn into life-altering experiences.

Come watch Marianne and Ronald’s relationship change through parallel universes as every choice they make results in alternative outcomes at Minnesota State’s first theater production, “Constellations.”

“Marianne is a physicist dealing with cosmology, and one of the things she brings up in the show is the multiverse. We get to see her and Ronald’s relationship play out multiple times and in ways based on small choices made,” Director of Constellations Casey Ring said.

“Constellations” is a play about regret and hope as sometimes, in our lives, we make bad decisions that we wish we could take back. But, then we can make good decisions that can steer us to happier outcomes.

“To get more metaphorical, this play is about regret and hope. As people, we all have those moments in our lives that we look back on and wish we would have made a different choice,” said Ring. “We do, at times, see the characters make good choices and get to view where those potentially lead them.”

Ring had a unique experience getting this type of play up and running, as he had to make sense of the script’s unusual non-linear timeline.

“The first step in directing this play, even before casting and getting into rehearsals, was figuring out the linear timeline since it’s a non-linear story. I had to build through the lines based on what events happened where,” said Ring. “The second step was figuring out which timelines all fit together.”

Ring was able to get close to the cast, as the performance only involves two actors. It took them weeks to get into character and learn the timeline of events of the play.

“We spent a couple of weeks just doing character work and figuring out who these people are. Even across all of the different choices they make, some being derivations away from who they were before, they’re still the same characters,” said Ring. “It’s important to find the characters’ souls and who they are at their core to stay consistent.”

Since the performance involves life tribulations, the audience will be able to relate to the characters’ successes and downfalls.

“I think the audience will relate to wishing they could take something back but also hoping for the best and by the end of your time on earth, you could end up happy,” said Ring.

If interested in attending the performance, Constellations runs from Sept. 25-28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are available at the box office in the Performing Arts lobby or online at mnsueventtickets.universitytickets.com

Photo Caption: “Constellations” explores characters Marianne and Ronald and how their relationship changes through parallel universes as every choice they make results in alternate outcomes. (Matt Miller/The Reporter)

Write to Tina Dolan at dolatinaj@gmail.com

