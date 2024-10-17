Finding enjoyment in non-major related courses

In high school, we are required to take the classes we need in order to graduate. That varies from science, arts, math, history, writing and foreign language. This same concept is applied in college. However, some of us might either be confused, frustrated or curious as to why we need to take non-major-related courses as we first assume we’ll dive right into our major and its material.

A student may be a biology major currently taking an art course. There might be some of us majoring in theater that are taking our necessary math course this semester. And for business majors, they might consider a geology course to complete their lab. However, questions remain about why we truly have to take these courses that have to do nothing or are involved in our career paths.

Easy answer: general education courses are essential and can help us uncover our potential.

Personal growth is a key point in our journey throughout college. We can learn more about ourselves and keep an open mind whenever we take more non-major courses throughout our years. The point is to step out of our comfort zones and expand our understanding on other subjects that are unknown to us or are incredibly passionate about. We never know when we’ll discover a hidden interest.

Taking classes outside your chosen major can probably help us students explore other majors and discover what we actually want to pursue. When we first enter university, most of us have decided on a major while others remain undecided. The first two years usually serve as a period to complete general education requirements so in that time, our interest might be driven to one of the non-major courses and its subject matter.

It’s not uncommon for a student to switch their major during their four years at university. It can also be a good thing to want to register for a minor when a major may not require one.

Taking non-major related courses can provide good knowledge on certain topics and help you develop a well-rounded education. You can build a background on all areas of studies and avoid being burnt out all the time. If we greatly focus on our single area of study by taking numerous courses all related to our major, it can get overwhelming and yes, even boring. Adding a diverse non-major course to your schedule can help enhance your critical thinking and abilities, giving you balance in your academic life.

In college, we as students are offered more than the typical science, art, history and math course. We have the opportunity to possibly learn more than we did at our previous schools and outside our majors. So instead of being annoyed of having to take non-major courses, take a deep breath and embrace the opportunities these classes have to offer.

Like this: Like Loading...