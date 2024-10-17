Hold each other close at the Mankato Brewery 

Kaleb Braun-Schulz & The Nightingale Band and Ben Scruggs’ Poor Lemuel band will hold a dual album release Friday at the Mankato Brewery.

The show, “Hold Each Other Close,” will feature live music from the two bands and more local musicians.

Braun-Schulz says they wanted the show to include other Mankato musicians, as the event’s proceeds go to the Arts Center of St. Peter.

“We started to think we should get other musicians from the area involved with this,” said Braun-Schulz. “Fortunately, in this area, we are all a friendly and close-knit group of musicians, making it fairly simple to reach out and get them to be a part of this event as well.”

Ben Scruggs says people should attend this event if they are unaware of the solid and inclusive community Mankato has. He says this event is great for meeting new people and supporting local artists.

“I think this event is for anybody who isn’t aware of the supportive community we have here in Mankato,” said Scruggs. “I think it’s a great place for people to meet each other and maybe find something really cool they can be a part of. We are a very inclusive bunch of people who love making art.”

Braun-Schulz says the dual album concept is about uplifting each other as musicians and advancing their music to different audiences.

“Everyone involved with the event are great people. We all care about each other and the community and try to do whatever we can to lift each other up and push things forward. So, hold each other close,” said Braun-Schulz.

Ben Scruggs’ Poor Lemuel will release “All About the Days I Knew When You Were Really Mine,” an Americana rock album about family and nostalgia.

“The album title is a lyric from the last song on the record. I wrote a lot of the songs before the pandemic when my kids were younger. There is a feeling of family and a bit of nostalgia to the whole thing,” said Scruggs. “It’s about me being aware that I’m in a moment of time that will pass and I’m making memories right now.”

Kaleb Braun-Schulz & The Nightingale Band will release “The Things You’ve Kept, You’ll Keep Until…” a folk-rock and pop album.

“This album stays true to my folk-rock roots but goes into all kinds of different realms and dimensions. It gets dancy, subdued, and sometimes sad at some points,” said Braun-Schulz. “Everything is done with this contemporary-sounding production, and this album has good ebb and flow regarding the moods and vibes. It is all over the place but I think it all adds up to a very cohesive and nicely flowing album.”

Are you interested in going? Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is open to all ages. Tickets cost $15, and you can buy them online at www.mankatolife.com. With every ticket purchased, everyone will receive a copy of both albums.

Photo Caption: Kaleb Braun-Schulz & The Nightingale Band will be performing at the dual album release show, ‘Hold Each Other Close,’ Friday, Oct. 18, at the Mankato Brewery. (Courtesy of Kaleb Braun-Schulz)

Write to Tina Dolan at dolatinaj@gmail.com

