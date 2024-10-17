OPINION: We must stand behind science, not lies

Amid the devastation left behind hurricanes Helene and Milton, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 3, “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

A United States Representative, one of the highest and distinct roles an individual can serve in, has just suggested human beings have control over natural disasters and weather patterns.

At face value, this post can be disregarded as nonsense and even laughable. But underneath the surface, it is emblematic of a way more dangerous trend. Hurricane Helene and Milton survivors have been pummeled with misinformation and disinformation. The Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Deanne Criswell called the issue “absolutely the worst I have ever seen.” FEMA even posted a page responding to rumors surrounding the hurricanes.

Here are some of the rumors that FEMA had to fact-check as false: “FEMA will only provide $750 to disaster survivors to support their recovery,” “FEMA is blockading people in Florida and preventing evacuations,” “FEMA distributes aid based on demographic characteristics,” and “FEMA is in the process of confiscating Helene survivor property; If I apply for disaster assistance and my land is deemed unlivable, my property will be seized.”

These lies were spread by not only outside agitators, but politicians, whose role it is to ensure the safety of their constituents. People in the Southern United States have been given one-two punch with Hurricanes Helene and Milton. They lost homes, livelihoods, and the worst of all, friends and families. The last thing they need is those attempting to capitalize on the situation, be it to politicize the issue or spread dangerous lies.

In the instance of a natural disaster like a hurricane, people are against the clock. Accurate, reliable, and relevant information is crucial in crafting people’s emergency planning. That information typically comes from trusted organizations such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Weather Service (NWS), and the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Local news also serves a fundamental role, being on the front lines of these disasters.

What we do need, as active and engaged citizens, is to stand up for the truth. Trust the scientists and professionals who have dedicated their lives to the study of weather. Listen and share information from trusted sources like NOAA, NWS, and the NHC that have kept us safe for decades.

We should not take any falsehoods surrounding natural disasters lightly. Lives and recovery resources are on the line when gone undealt with. Not only discourage others from getting and spreading information from unverified sources, but counter it with the truth.

In sum, know where your information is coming from. Stand up for and spread factual information from verified sources. Doing so will save lives.

