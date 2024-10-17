Sleeping NapPods announced at the Student Government Meeting

If you’re perpetually sleep-deprived, or maybe just need a good nap once in a while, Student Health Services might have just what you need.

At Wednesday’s student government meeting Student Health Services Health Educator Lori Marti introduced a plan for installing several Energy NapPods on campus. The NapPods will be purchased with funds allocated to the university by the Minnesota State System.

“About three years ago, the Minnesota State System gave additional funding to our campus for mental health services and programs,” said Marti. “One of the things that I’m exploring to do with this funding is to purchase one or two NapPods. Metronaps have a specific kind of NapPod called an Energy Pod, and that is what we are thinking of bringing to our campus.”

Student Health Services studied Minnesota State students’ sleeping habits using the data collected on campus. They found students will “benefit from naps,” as about 3% of students on campus are chronically sleep-deprived. According to Marti, a short nap will provide a quick solution for sleep deprivation.



“We also know that good quality sleep is intricately tied to your mental health and your academic success,” Marti said.



Marti said they are exploring two locations for NapPod installation, which are the second floor of the Memorial Library and Ford Hall. The choice of location also depends on the accessibility of the NapPods for students as the Student Health Services aim to make it available for as many students as possible.

“The Energy Pod that I’m looking at purchasing meets ADA compliance. Placement would allow enough room around it,” said Marti. “They originally have two arms and the manufacturers will remove the left arm leaving the right arm, which has all the controls on it, so it will be easier to transfer for people who have mobility issues.”

To use the NapPod, students do not need to sign up ahead of time as they work in a first come, first serve fashion.



“The beauty of the Energy Pod is that there’s an indicator light on it,” said Marti. “Ideally, the instructions that students, and anyone who uses it, will get is that this is meant for a 20-minute nap. They have shown to have the most benefit.”

Users will not have to worry about setting the timer. The NapPods have a pre-programmed timer and when the 20-minutes are over, the NapPod will gently turn on the lights while also making slightly shaking motions. In addition, NapPods have the pre-programmed music in it, so that students can fall asleep while listening to the calming sounds. There is an option to use their own music as well.

The NapPods are semi-private. They have a dome that users can pull over for privacy. There is also a place to store the belongings while taking a nap.

Marti did not announce the installation dates, but explained that “a lot of it depends on when we will be ready to order them.

Caption: Lori Marti presents the new mentalhealth initiative for students – NapPods – which will enable an opportunity to take quick naps on campus(LOGAN SCHLOSSER/The Reporter)

Write to Amal.sharafkhodjaeva@mnsu.edu

