Women’s Basketball looks to Improve Against UIU

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Media Director |

The women’s basketball team at Minnesota State University is getting ready to tip-off against the Upper Iowa Peacocks in their final home stretch.

The Mavericks are 6-5 on the season with a 5-4 conference record, splitting every series they’ve played with the exception of the one game series the Mavericks played against the University of Sioux Falls, where the Mavericks handed the Cougars their second loss of the season.

Since 1979, the Mavericks have won all 26 meetings between the teams, most recently winning 71-49 last season at the Taylor Center.

The Peacocks sit uncomfortably at the bottom of the standings with an overall record of 1-11, and conference record of 0-10. UIU has lost 11 straight games after winning their first game of the season against the St. Cloud State Huskies in overtime.

MSU sits at second in total points scored in the NSIC, with 833 points across 11 games, averaging 75.7 points per game. The Mavericks near the bottom of the standings in defensive scoring, allowing 74.4 points per game. Despite being low, the Mavericks are still higher than the Peacocks in both categories. UIU are in last in offensive scoring and 15th in defensive scoring, with 56.3 and 76.7, respectively

MSU’s Tayla Stuttley leads the Mavericks in scoring with 151 points, averaging 13.7 points per game. Stuttley also leads the team in turnovers with 44 total, averaging 4 turnovers per game. With that being said, Stuttley is averaging the second most minutes per game on the Mavericks, staying on the court for 28.2 minutes per game.

Rachel Shumski is well within arms reach of Stuttley in scoring, being just one point behind her with 150 of her own, averaging 13.6 points per game. Shumski leads the team in field goals scoring 57 total for .483%. She also has the highest field goals made per game with 5.3 field goals per game.

Joey Batt had a breakout game in the win against Winona State, almost matching her season-high points with 27 last Saturday. Batt is now averaging 13.5 points per game, with 148 total points.

The three women are all right next to each other in the NSIC individual scoring standings at 16, 17, and 18 in the conference, respectively.

One of the glimmers of hope thatshines through for the Peacocks is Lydia Haack, the leading point scorer for Upper Iowa with 158 total points, averaging 15.8 points per game. Haack is shooting .376% in field goals and .906% in free throws.

The tip-off for Friday’s game will be at 6 p.m., with the tip-off for Saturday’s game will be at 3 p.m.

