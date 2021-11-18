MNSU brings awareness to the problems of poverty this week

This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which is dedicated to raising awareness about an issue that has yet to be solved and building a strong community of volunteers and supporters to address the problem.

This nationwide event has happened every year since 1975 one week before Thanksgiving as people reflect on what’s important during the holiday season. For most, it’s giving back.

That’s why more than 700 colleges, high schools, and community groups and organizations across the nation are coming together this year to raise awareness about an issue that impacts more people than it should. Minnesota State University, Mankato is among the 700 participating.

To kickstart the week of events, MNSU’s University Dining Services hosted its annual “chili cookoff’” on Tuesday in the Centennial Student Union’s MavAve.

With a sample platter of each chilli costing only $2 or a donation of canned goods, MNSU students and community members were able to help a good cause while enjoying homemade chilli. All proceeds went toward MNSU’s Campus Kitchen program.

Yesterday, students from Dale Haefner’s music management and concert production class sponsored “Can Jam 2,” a food donation drive to benefit Campus Kitchen, held at Hooligans sports bar and grill.

Similar to the event prior, the public was welcomed and encouraged to attend this free event. They were greeted with musical entertainment that was provided all throughout the night.

On top of that, anyone who donated non-perishable food items was granted one raffle ticket for each food item they donated. They were then able to participate in a raffle drawing that featured prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. At 9:45 p.m. a grand prize drawing took place. The only catch was that individuals had to be present to win and claim their prize.

The week of events wraps up Friday and Saturday with a group of MNSU students participating in the annual “Homelessness Awareness Sleepout” event.

The event is designed to educate people about poverty, hunger and homelessness through various activities. For more information or to get involved with this event, contact MNSU’s Office of Community Engagement.

Like this: Like Loading...