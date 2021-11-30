Letter to the Editor: We need to remove the Abe Lincoln statue

With all of the discussion about the removal of confederate statues over the past year we should discuss the removal of other statues with meaning and symbolism relating to genocide and slavery. Minnesota State University, Mankato has two statues of historical figures on campus. Both presidents. Both Abraham Lincoln.

While many consider Lincoln to be one of our country’s best presidents, and perhaps rightfully so, he was arguably the worst for the city of Mankato. MNSU currently houses the statue of the man who ordered the largest mass execution in this country’s history. It happened right in the center of the city of Mankato where the downtown library is currently located.

The fact that he is the only president represented within this context at the University screams volumes about the University’s attitudes toward Native Americans and genocide. While Lincoln is known widely as the man who freed the slaves across this country, he should also be widely known as the mass executioner that he was right here in Mankato.

For years the head of the Lincoln statue currently in Centennial Student Union was constantly removed by vandals until the statue was moved into the student union permanently. Perhaps this should have been enough of a sign to see that this statue is a symbol of hate, discrimination and bigotry in this community. Of all places to house a statue of this man, Mankato is not it, especially not in a place of education where discrimination and bigotry are supposed to be discouraged.

This all begs the question the University has apparently failed to ask itself: Why is Abraham Lincoln the only historical figure represented on campus in statue form, and why is it near the busiest foot traffic on campus?

The city has been trying to reconcile with this past for years. This is a great opportunity for one of the city’s largest contributors to do what’s right and take another step toward reconciliation.

The statue should be removed from campus and moved to a historical society elsewhere in solidarity with Native communities everywhere and especially the Dakota community. It would be a step in the right direction toward making our city, community, and university a better, more accepting place.

