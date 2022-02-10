Maverick Adventures ice fishing event a success

Two weekends ago, a group of 15 MNSU students and staff bundled up and hit the ice at Duck Lake just outside Mankato for a day of ice fishing with Maverick Adventures.

Maverick Adventures, one of the programs of Campus Recreation, provides indoor & outdoor rock climbing, teambuilding and leadership development programs, ropes course and outdoor programs.

So far this school year, Maverick Adventures has offered many events in all of the areas to students and members of the community. Recent Maverick Adventures outdoor programs have included hikes, outdoor climbs, ice fishing, and a hammock hangout.

Time to hit the ice! The day started with an introduction to Ice Fishing from Sam Steiger, Maverick Adventures Program Coordinator, and Madison Vandersee, Outdoor Programs Graduate Assistant.

The event was open to all experience levels, and those that registered had a great variety- from experienced, to first timers. Maverick Adventures designs programs to provide our campus community with opportunities to connect to the unique natural resources of Southern Minnesota.

Half of the group on Saturday had never even walked on a frozen lake let alone fished on one. Participants of the event each had a comfortable space in an ice shelter, an ice rod and reel, as well as a tip-up set in search of a hungry fish.

In between bites, participants kept warm around a Solo Stove campfire pit while enjoying connecting with each other and snacking on s’mores and hot chocolate.

We even had a guest stop by for their first ice fishing experience, President Inch stopped by in the afternoon to join the fun! Within five minutes of his arrival, a tip-up flag went up and everyone immediately rushed over to help pull in the line.

Whatever was biting will remain a mystery as it stole the bait and escaped. However, this never discouraged the crew.

Each time a flag on a tip-up went up, the energy around camp changed. Participants would gather around to see what was on the line and help reset for the next catch.

Throughout the day, the group caught 2 crappies, a largemouth bass, and a northern pike. There were 9 flags on tip ups, some missed fish, and plenty of stolen bait. Overall, it was a great day of fishing, learning, laughing, connecting, and enjoying the Minnesota winter!

Courtesy photo

