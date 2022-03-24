Down to four finalists for a new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

Minnesota State University, Mankato has finalized four candidates in the running for next year’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

The candidates include Laurie Couch, Dennis Rome, Lara Luetkehans and David Hood which have been scheduled for an open forum where a variety of student and faculty groups can ask them questions that will run throughout the week with the final forum ending Friday with David Hood.

Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs initially is the chief academic officer of a university and has responsibility to the academic and budgetary affairs. They also collaborate with the president of the university at times when it comes to setting overall academic priorities for the university.

The new Provost is intended to be a leader at MSU and help strengthen services for their students as well as the MSU community.

All open forum sessions are available to view via zoom or in person which those who wish to go can view when and where on the MSU website.

Laurie Couch has been in the position of associate provost for undergraduate education & student success at Morehead State University since 2016.

Dennis Rome, a provost & vice president for academic affairs for Northeastern Illinois University since 2019.

Lara Luetkenhans, an interim provost & vice president for academic affairs for Indiana University of Pennsylvania since 2021.

David Hood, an associate provost for undergraduate education & founding dean of University College Montclair State University since 2018 and doing one of his visits today.

Students and faculty are encouraged to submit their feedback on the candidates by 5 p.m. on Friday.

You can expect a new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs announcement sometime in late March or in April.

