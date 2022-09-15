Honoring the Voice of The Mavericks

With the collegiate sports calendar about to be in full swing, The Minnesota State Athletics Program looks forward to its annual Hall of Fame Ceremony taking place on Sept. 23 hosted in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom Ballroom.

This year however, is going to be very special as it is the debut of the Maverick Athletics Lifetime Achievement Award. An award that is meant to recognize the individuals who have significant contributions and service to the program.

The inaugural recipient of the award is none other than former graduate and current Voice of the Mavericks, Casey Lloyd.

“It was shocking, I even said why me? There are hundreds of teachers and faculty who deserved more recognition. But look back on what it means to the school, league, and town of Mankato I can’t help but thank them for it,” said Lloyd.

His career in the world of broadcasting started in 1970 when he was a Student at MSU becoming the play-by-play announcer for football and men’s basketball, while occasionally doing other games for the Mavericks. From there his career would lead him to working for KMNSU, KSYM in Mankato and now currently the announcer at Brainerd International Speedway.

“It is crazy because I was an Army Brat who fell in love with the army broadcast while my father was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. When I returned to attend MSU, it was having classes and working with a close friend in Mike Andrews that made me fall in love with it. I even still remember walking into KMNSU asking about the position to be a sports broadcaster and offered me the position after the previous student had graduated,” said Lloyd.

Ever since then he has been the long-time broadcaster who has witnessed some of the greatest moments in the program’s history. Someone who has touched the lives of students, personnel, and fans alike. However, the one thing that he remembers the most from his career is the relationships he has built during his career.

“The biggest thing I learned is how important good friends are. I am sure a lot of other fields can attest to that. It is just a wonderful situation to meet and see people from years and years ago. It is an incredible feeling to know and respect so many people in your field,” said Lloyd.

It truly is a lesson that many people can learn from regardless of what field they are in. Casey will accept the award on Sept. 23, along with the newest members of the Hall of Fame for a night to cherish the greats and the legacies that they left on this school.

Header Photo: Minnesota State University, Mankato Alumni, Casey Lloyd, is set to be inducted into the Minnesota State Hall of Fame taking place on Sept. 23 hosted at MSU in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. (Courtesy of MSU Athletics)

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.Groebner@mnsu.edu

