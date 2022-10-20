Mavericks hoping to go undefeated in NSIC during final stretch

Heading into the final stretch of the season the Minnesota State, Mankato’s soccer team looks to remain undefeated in conference play as they have three opponents left.

MSU sits on top of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at first place with an upstanding overall record of 10-1-4 and a conference record of 8-0-4. MSU is hosting Sioux Falls at The Pitch on Friday, Oct. 21 and then is going to Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday. These are two of the last three games of the season.

The Mavs previous games were both at home against Minot State and UMary. Both were slow with only one point scored in both games. The first game against Minot State resulted in a scoreless tie while the second game against UMary was a drawn-out game. Only scored one point but won 1-0.

Parent’s day is on Friday and the Mavs hope to have a smooth victory against the Sioux Falls Cougars. Parent’s day is always a big game for the seniors, especially because only three games are remaining in there last season. With 11 of the players on the team being seniors, they hope to show their skill sets versus the Cougars.

The Cougars are on the bottom of the NSIC currently without a win. They also are winless in nonconference play as well with an overall record of 0-10-5. The Cougars have a stunning two goals on the season while letting opponents score 29 on them. Despite only having two goals, they both came in the past two games so they are slowly making progress on the season.

Following this, Sunday’s matchup versus the SMSU Mustangs is on the road in Marshall Minnesota. The Mustangs are currently 2-6-7 with both of their wins happening against conference teams. This game poses more of a threat to the Mavs but MSU hopes to pull out a win to become closer to going undefeated against NSIC teams.

MSU’s chances of finishing the season with only one loss become greater and greater as the season comes to an end. If they can achieve this they will most likely finish the conference first and then have their eyes set on the postseason.

Header Photo: Minnesota State University, Mankato’s women’s soccer team will play at home this Friday 3p.m. at The Pitch against Sioux Falls. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

