Former President Davenport given honor of Emeritus status

Minnesota State announced Wednesday that former University President Richard Davenport would be given the honor of President Emeritus.

Each year, the Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities recognizes employees with notable distinction. Davenport was one of six retired presidents, the others being: Dennis Bona of Northland Community & Technical College, Connie Gores of Southwest Minnesota State University, Faith Hensrud of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, Patrick Johns of Anoka-Ramsey Community College and of Lake Superior College and Laura Urban of Alexandria Technical & Community College.

Chancellor Devinder Malhotra recommended Davenport for the honor.

“Due to his passion, commitment, and leadership, Minnesota State Mankato has a strong future and is well-placed among institutions of higher education within the state, the Midwest, and indeed, the nation,” Malhotra said.

Davenport began his MSU tenure in 2002 and retired in 2021. During his time at MSU, the university grew to become the flagship institution of the Minnesota State system. Enrollment grew, as did the percentage of students and faculty of diverse backgrounds.

At the time of his retirement, his tenure was the longest of any other college or university president in the system.

