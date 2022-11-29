Conkling Gallery paints a picture of seniors’ art exhibitions

Header photo: Conkling Gallery in Nelson Hall was home to a student art exhibition of Minnesota State seniors, showing off artwork spanning many mediums: acrylic on canvas, photography, graphic and web design, printmaking, sculptural work, ceramics and more. This art exhibition functioned as the seniors’ final projects for the fall semester. The Conkling Gallery is named after artist Effie R. Conkling, previously a teacher on campus. Conkling served as an instructor and head of the art department until her eventual retirement in 1958.

(Photos by Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

