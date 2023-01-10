Defensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach Jim Glogowski to be new head coach at USF

As the off-season for football begins, a huge loss will be felt in the locker room, as one of the program’s most valued coaches leaves for a position at a divisional rival.

Dec. 14, MSU Defensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach, Jim Glogowski, was announced as the new Head Coach of the University of Sioux Falls Cougars. He becomes the 22nd Head Coach in the school’s history, following both a seven-year campaign and a phenomenal 10-3 season.

Considered to be one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NSIC, the former All-American from the University of South Dakota takes a position he considers close to home. While eager for the opportunity for himself and his family, Glogowski still will miss the time that he spent on the MSU staff alongside Head Coach, Todd Hoffner.

“It truly has been a remarkable seven years here at Minnesota State, this is a special place for both me and my family. Working alongside Coach Hoffner, the assistant coaches, support staff and students has been an honor and privilege,” said Glogowski in an interview with Dakota News Now. “I appreciate all the support Kevin Bausman and the entire administration have provided during my tenure and with the Maverick Football program all the best moving forward.”

During his seven years with the program, Glogowski helped lead the Mavericks to four NSIC championships and made the DII playoffs four out of six years. He compiled a record of 56-10 in the NSIC conference and 64-14 overall during his time. He also played a massive role in 2019, leading the Mavericks to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the DII championship game. This run awarded him the NSIC Assistant of the Year in the process.

Following the surprising and sudden departure of former veteran Head Coach, Jon Anderson, USF looked to make a splash with their next hire. Glogowski and his family now enter the school with open arms and excitement about the future of the program. Following a respectable 8-3 season, the school looks to build a new identity and standard for Cougar football in the NSIC.

The Mavericks have yet to announce who will be taking over his duties as Defensive Coordinator and Associate Head Coach. However, no one can replace the man known as “Coach Glo,” according to Coach Hoffner.

“There are mixed emotions, obviously, with Jim Glogowski leaving MSU to pursue his ambition of being a head coach. We’ve had seven years with ‘Coach Glo’ on our staff. He’s a phenomenal person, a great family man, and an excellent football coach and recruiter. We wish Jim and his family nothing but the best,” Hoffner stated according to MSU Athletics.

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.Groebner@mnsu.edu

Header Photo: Jim Glogowski, defensive coordinator and associate head coach, for Minnesota State has taken the head coach position for the University of Sioux Falls. He is expected to start during the 2023 season. (Dylan Engel)

