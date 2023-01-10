Mavericks sweep Lions ahead of first home series since Dec. 10

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team keeps on rolling.

Coming off an impressive showing over Long Island University in their last series before Christmas where they out-scored the Sharks 13-2, the Mavericks followed up the series with another 13-2 scoring advantage this past weekend.

MSU returned to the ice for a two-game series against division one ice hockey’s newest addition, Lindenwood University. The Lions have had a rough entry into NCAA’s Division I, winning just two of 20 games so far this season, but that did not stop the Mavericks from showing up and showing out in St. Charles, Mo. Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

Minnesota State started off the series on Friday with their most dominant showing this season, scoring eight goals while holding the Lions to zero. Several Mavericks shined in the contest, including freshman forward, Taylor Otremba, and junior goaltender, Lauren Barboro.

Otremba notched five points in Jan. 6’s contest, scoring two goals while assisting on three. Otremba didn’t collect a point the following night, but she now sits tied for fourth on the team for points this season. On top of that, Otremba was recognized for her efforts by being named WCHA’s Freshman of the Week this week, marking the third time she has been nominated for the honor this season.

Despite only playing one of two contests against Lindenwood, Barboro made her mark on the series as well Friday night. Barboro collected her second shutout of the season in the Mavericks’ 8-0 win, doing so after saving all 37 shots she faced.

Once Saturday rolled around, Minnesota State found themselves in a much closer game than the night prior. The game went into the first intermission without a score, but midway through the second, the Mavericks struck first.

Sophomore forward, Jessica Boland, collected the tally, and not far behind her so did fellow sophomore, Alexis Paddington. The game stood at 2-0 going into the final period of play. The Lions made a fighting effort coming out of intermission to try and even out the score.

Lindenwood got a quick goal at the 6:56 mark of the final period, but senior forward Brooke Bryant shut the door with a goal of her own at 12:14. Only 51 seconds later, the Lions struck again to cut the Mavericks’ lead back down to one.

With 2:25 left to go, Bryant delivered another gut-wrenching blow to the Lions’ hopes with her second goal of the game. Freshman, Whitney Tuttle, also notched a tally less than 30 seconds later, which solidified the series sweep for the Mavericks.

Minnesota State will return home for their first home game since Dec. 10 this weekend, where they will face No. 14 St. Cloud State for the first time this season.

Write to Kole Buelow at Kole.Buelow@mnsu.edu

Header Photo: MSU Women’s Hockey team swept Lidenwood in Missouri. The Mavs play St. Cloud at home this weekend. (Lilly Anderson)

