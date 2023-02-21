All classes shifting to remote learning Wednesday

With possibly the biggest snowstorm in decades bearing down on Minnesota, Mankato State announced today all classes will either shift to remote learning or be canceled.

The announcement affects both MSU’s Mankato and Edina campuses.

“Faculty are encouraged to provide reasonable accommodation for students not able to participate in remote delivery due to the shift to e-learning,” the university’s statement said. “Classes that cannot be delivered remotely will be canceled.”

Forecasts call for snow accumulation amounts over the next few days of up to 20 inches or more.

“Staff should contact their supervisors for information on remote work assignments, if applicable,” the university’s statement said. “Weather-essential employees should report to the university’s Mankato campus for work as scheduled.”

