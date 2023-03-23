Dr. Seung Bach announced as new COB Dean

Dr. Seung Bach announced to succeed Dr. Brenda Flannery as the dean of Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Business effective July 1.

Provost & senior vice president for academic affairs, David Hood, announced Tuesday that Bach, “brings a commitment to student success and equitable outcomes for all, and a strong foundation in teaching and learning, academic leadership and community engagement.”

Bach currently serves as the interim dean of the school of business and administration at California State University, Bakersfield. He has held this position since September 2022 and held other roles at that institution prior.

“Dr. Bach played the lead role in establishing two new Centers and fellowship/grant programs, bringing in approximately $7 million in endowments to CSUB School of Business and Public Administration. These centers and fellowship/grant programs are intended to enhance students’ hands-on experiences and promote deeper understanding and engagement in the business fields,” Hood said.

Bach’s previously earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hanyang University in Seoul, Korea. His master’s in business admin from George Washington University and his doctorate in business admin from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Flannery has served as dean of Minnesota State Mankato’s College of Business since July 2011 and plans to return to MSU after her sabbatical.

Header photo: Dr. Seung Bach will be the College of Business dean starting July 1. (Photo courtesy of MSU Media Relations)

Write to Julia Lin at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...