Luke Strand named Mavs Hockey head coach

Luke Strand, an assistant coach for Ohio State University men’s hockey team, will replace Mike Hastings as Minnesota State’s head men’s hockey coach.

The move was announced this morning in a statement from MSU President Edward Inch and Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman. Strand becomes the fifth head coach in the program’s history.

“I am extremely happy to have Coach Strand on board and ready to lead our team to the next level,” Inch said in a statement. “His record of success, engagement with the community, and leadership is exemplary, and I look forward to all that he will bring to Mankato and our men’s ice hockey program.”

Strand spent last season with Ohio State where he played a key role in the Buckeyes’ top-ranked penalty kill unit.

Prior to that, he coached in the United States Hockey League for the Sioux City Musketeers for five seasons.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next men’s hockey coach at Minnesota State University,” Strand said in a statement. “We will play with tenacity, pace, and be connected as a team. I cannot wait to start with our student-athletes, welcome our incoming class of players, and discover future Mavericks.”

Strand replaces Mike Hastings who left Minnesota State for a similar position at the University of Wisconsin. Minnesota State played to a 25-13-1 record this past season.

A press conference to formally introduce Strand will take place at 4 p.m. today.

