​​Sports Management Career Fair to be held October 31

If you have ever dreamed of working with top-tier athletes, leading sports organizations, or driving innovation in sports technology, pay close attention. On October 31, from 12:00-2:30 p.m. members of the HP 469 Event Management in Sport class will be putting on the Sports Management Career Fair. The event has been described as “a premier event designed to connect talented students with opportunities in the dynamic world of sports management”

Hosted in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom (CSU253), the event brings opportunities to expand your horizons within the Sport Management major for anyone seeking a fulfilling career in the sports or business industries. Working with top-tier athletes, leading sports organizations, or driving innovation in sports technology are all common career paths within the major and will be accounted for at the fair. Additionally, this career fair will bring you face-to-face with industry leaders and decision-makers.

All are welcome to attend the career fair, whether you are a Sport Management major or not, and this opportunity is exclusively being put on for one day this semester. Among those attending will be employers from the Minnesota Twins, Mankato Moondogs, Minnesota Aurora and JP Fitness.

“Join us on October 31st from 12:00 to 2:30 for a day filled with networking, insightful panels, and the chance to explore various career paths in sports management. Don’t miss out on your chance to connect with the world of sports and business – mark your calendars and join us at the Sports Management Career Fair!”

To learn more about the Sports Management Career Fair, look out for their poster including a QR code that is to be posted on social media, or follow their Instagram @mnsu.smcareerfair23 or Twitter @mnsusmcarerfair23.

