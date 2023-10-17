Reigning National Champions too much for Mavs

Five days after their 7-1 win over Sacred Heart University, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team was involved in another game separated by six goals. Only this time, they were on the other end, falling 6-0 to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers have been on a tear this season, putting up goals in bunches on every team they have gone up against. They continued that tradition against the Mavs, jumping out to an early lead in the game’s first minute and never letting go.

Their five goals in the first period set the tone for the game, and the Mavs were unable to recover.

After the first period, Head Coach John Harrington made a goaltender change. Suzette Faucher came in and stopped 16 of 17 shots for the remainder of the game. The Mavs were outshot 36-22 in their first game of the weekend.

“We did not do a very good job getting in the way of people,” Harrington said in a press release posted to the Maverick Athletics website. “They were able to beat us on the back side with some pretty good goals.”

Faucher remained the goalie for the beginning of the Mavericks’ second game of the series, but her success from the first game unfortunately did not follow her. The Badgers completed their sweep of the Mavericks with a 9-0 win Friday night.

The Badgers blanked the Mavericks while also scoring multiple goals in each period. They began the night with three goals in the first, four in the second and two goals scored in the third. Faucher was pulled in the second period in favor of Hailey Hansen.

The Badgers went 2/7 on power plays, compared to the Mavs 0/2. The Mavs were outshot by the Badgers 54-12.

The Mavs host #6 Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Header Photo: After a rough weekend in Wisconsin, the Mavs look to get back on their feet. (Courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write to Hayden Lee at hayden.lee@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...