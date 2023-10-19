Accessibility Resources Provides Mavs With the Tools for Success

Accessibility Resources, located in Memorial Library 132, helps students with disabilities navigate college life. This assistance takes many forms and gives students the tools for success in a variety of aspects.

Beth Claussen, the Associate Director of Accessibility resources, said the department’s duty is to ensure equal access to courses, facilities, programs and more .

“We meet with students to establish accommodations and are often in communication with professors to discuss those accommodations,” said Claussen. “We advocate for students and also support professors as we uphold the law in an appropriate way.”

Claussen also said the department has helped hundreds of students and the staff is delighted to answer questions regarding accessibility.

“There are about 676 students who are registered with our office, which means that these students have provided us with documentation and have met with staff in our office to talk about accommodations,” Claussen said. “The department has an online portal called MavAccess where students can register. However, we are more than happy to meet with students without documentation to discuss any concerns that the students might have.”

Lastly, Claussen said Accessibility Resources provides various accommodations such as different forms of test taking and note taking.

“The most common forms of accommodations is alternative testing which may mean testing in a quiet area or an extended test period,” said Claussen. “If a student is struggling with note taking we may look at the option of a paid peer note-taker who is anonymous to the student and vice versa.”

Additionally, the department assists with residential life.

“We also look at accommodations in the housing environment,” Claussen said. “Students often need a single room or different types of physical adaptations for their room. Some students also may require emotional support animals.”

Carine Omole, Senior Director of Accessibility Resources, said that works to correct and improve a system that was established for people without disabilities or needs that Accessibility Resources now covers.

“When the system of higher education was established, it was established for what was considered to be standard,” Omole said. “Historically, people with disabilities were not included in the structure of higher education. We look at accessibility within the entirety of the system because Minnesota State University, Mankato is an inclusive university and we work with the institution to accomplish that mission of inclusivity.”

For those interested, Accessibility Resources is hosting a film presentation called, “Normal Isn’t Real,” 3-5 p.m. Oct. 24 from in Ostrander Auditorium. The film features the stories of four young adults with learning disabilities sharing their journeys to success in work and school and the strategies they use to manage their challenges.

Accessibility Resources, located in Memorial Library 132, helps students with disabilities navigate college life. (Dominic Bothe/The Reporter)

Write to Grace Anderson at andersongrace117@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...