Former MSU athletic director Don Amiot passes away

Former Minnesota State director of athletics Don Amiot died in a car accident earlier this week. The school’s announcement did not release further details.

Current director of athletics Kevin Buisman told the Mankato Free Press he was “devastated” about the news and his thoughts are with Amiot’s family.

“I had big shoes to fill when I stepped into this position following Don’s very successful tenure,” Buisman told the Mankato Free Press. “He set the table for our future success and our ability to sustain his legacy is a testament to his hard work and dedication.”

Amiot worked in the athletics department from 1988 to 2002. Amiot jumped the men’s hockey program from Division III to Division I. He also started the women’s soccer program in 1995 and the women’s hockey team during the 1998-99 season.

Header Photo: (Courtesy of Maverick Athletics)

Write to Emma Johnson at emma.johnson.5@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...