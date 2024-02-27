Track and Field runs through records to win NSIC 

The men’s track and field team won its 13th consecutive NSIC indoor title, while the women won their fourth straight Saturday.

The men and women teams combined for 45 podium finishes. The men finished with a program record of 237 points, six first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes and 10 third-place finishes. The women had 228.5 points, eight first-place finishes, six second-place finishes and seven third-place finishes.

The Mavericks have surpassed the second-longest championship streak in NSIC history in any sport, trailing only Minnesota State’s run of 19 consecutive titles in men’s outdoor track & field (1948-1966) and passing Minnesota Duluth’s dozen straight titles in women’s cross country (1992-2003).

Both teams will move onto the NCAA tournament in Pittsburg.

“Outstanding weekend for the Mavericks, we are excited about the national championships coming forward”, said head coach Mike Turgeon. “The highlight of the weekend was the world-class effort put on by Denisha Cartwright — who crushed the NCAA Division II record in the 60-meter hurdles.”

Cartwright left the competition breaking the facility record along with the NSIC and Division II record with her 7.93s 60m hurdle performance. This was the third-fastest time across all divisions this season. Following behind her were three more Mavericks compiling the top four finishes. Adeyah Brewster was second and Roxan Foster placed third.

Cartwright also cruised to victory in the 200m dash. Her 23.68s time broke the facilities, NSIC and her own season record. Rose Cramer finished third in the event with a season best time of 24.56.

“It has been a tremendous privilege watching Denisha progress into one of the best sprinters of all-time in Division II history,” said Turgeon. “She has an outstanding work ethic, is an inspirational leader and is an all around good human being. Coach Parno has done an amazing job recruiting a talented runner like Denisha and developing her into the powerhouse athlete she has become.”

Other first-place finishes came from Eilika Lane in the 400m dash, Flore Garcia in triple jump and Madeline Fretag in weight throw.

The men finished first and second in long jump. James Gilbert landed at 7.81m for first place and a new Division II best this season. Jalen McGee was second at 7.64m.

Jabez Reeves, D’Eric Smith and Shemar Miller swept the podium in the 60m dash. Reeves won the event with a time of 6.74s. Reeves took first in the 200m as well.

“Winning both the 60 meter and the 200 meter was my goal from the moment I came to this campus,” said Reeves. “Part of me would love to enjoy all the credit but the other part knows that without the amazing group of guys that are there for me day in and day out have helped me get to where I need to be.”

In the field, Carter Aguilera threw a distance of 20.05m for first in weight throw. Justin Fretag took third.

“All around it was a great team effort. Our jumpers are ready to show what we’ve known all this year, how great they are and we’re ready to showcase that in Pittsburg,” said Turgeon.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State men’s track and field team have now hold the title of second-longest championship streak in NSIC history for any sport. (Courtesy Maverick Athletics)

Write to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson.2@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...