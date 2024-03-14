Mavs hockey to battle Michigan Tech in semifinals of CCHA playoffs

After sweeping Northern Michigan in the CCHA quarter finals, the No. 4 seed Minnesota State men’s hockey team travels this weekend to Michigan to face the No. 3 seed Michigan Tech Huskies in the semifinals in a single game series.

The Mavericks are the defending CCHA champs and will look to advance to the championship for the fourth straight season.

The last time these two teams met, they split the series. The Huskies beat the Mavericks 3-1, but the Mavs won 4-2 the next day. The Huskies are 3-1 against the Mavs this season.

The Mavericks go into the series with a 18-14-4 overall record, while the Huskies have a 17-14-6 overall record.

Seven Maverick players have accumulated over 20 points so far on the season: Sam Morton (34), Evan Murr (27), Lucas Sowder (26), Brian Carrabes (22), Adam Eisele (22), Kaden Bohlsen (21) and Josh Groll (20).

Defenseman Evan Murr continues his impressive rookie year as he was recently named to the ALL-CCHA Second Team and the ALL-CCHA Rookie Team.

Murr led all CCHA defensemen with 18 points. He has scored six goals and dished out 21 assists (third in CCHA).

Captain Sam Morton was recently named to the ALL CCHA First Team. After scoring two goals against Michigan Tech, Morton brought his goal tally to 24 leading the CCHA and ranking seventh in division 1.

Morton and Sowder will be the duo that the Mavs will look for to get it going as both have combined for 60 points so far.

Goaltender Alex Tracy recently won his second CCHA goaltender of the week after saving 58 shots against Northern Michigan. Tracy averages 21.97 saves per game (5th in CCHA) and holds 0.911 save percentage (4th in CCHA).

The Huskies are coming off a series sweep against Bowling Green in the quarter finals beating them 5-0 Friday and 6-5 Saturday.

The Huskies have been on fire lately winning five of their last six games.

Isaac Gordon will be the player the Huskies will look to as he’s scored 18 goals and dished out 18 assists for a CCHA leading 36 points so far this season. Gordon was named CCHA rookie of the year after putting up these stats.

Gordon won CCHA rookie of the week after his performance against Bowling Green scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Husky goaltender Blake Pietila is a candidate for the Mike Richter Award, and is one of the best in the CCHA. Pietila averages a league leading 25.82 saves per game and shutouts (4).

Senior forward Ryland Mosley has had a solid season so far for the Huskies scoring 17 goals and dishing out 13 assists for 30 points (2nd on Huskies).

The Huskies lead the league in shots on goal (32.46) and goals allowed per game (2.51).

If the Mavericks get a win against the Huskies, they will face either No.1 seed Bemidji State or No.7 seed Lake Superior State.

Saturday’s game will be held at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena 6:07 p.m.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State men’s hockey team will travel to Houghton, Michigan for their matchup with Michigan Tech. The game will take place at John Maclnnes Ice Arena. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

