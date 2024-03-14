NBA power rankings: A month before the playoffs

It’s coming down to the latter end of the NBA Regular Season, and playoffs are only one month away.

This means that it’s time to rank the top 10 current best teams in the NBA.

10. Dallas Mavericks

The Western Conference is tight right now, and the Mavericks find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic is proving he’s one of the best in the league, and Kyrie Irving is proving his worth. With the two of these guys, the Mavericks are cooking, and could find themselves in the top six of the Western Conference.

9. Phoenix Suns

The Suns are on a roll right now, having won three of their last four games. This puts them at sixth in the western conference.

Kevin Durant has scored over 30 points in his last four games, while Devin Booker has scored over 20 in his last four games. The Suns are a force to be reckoned with, especially with their two stars firing on all cylinders.

8. New York Knicks

After trading for OG Anunoby and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Knicks were on fire and were seemingly the best in the NBA, but injuries have halted them recently.

They remain fourth in the Eastern Conference still, and after a dominant showing against the 76ers. The Knicks are still one of the best, with their stars returning soon before playoffs.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland went on a tear in the month of February. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen led the way for the Cavs which has helped them remain third in the Eastern Conference. They’ve gone 31-15 since December 1st.

Mitchell’s injury means that Allen and Darius Garland need to step up if they want to maintain their spot and form.

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Ever since Russell Westbrook decided to go to the bench, the Clippers have gone to fourth in the Western Conference.

Ever since December 1st, the Clippers have the second best record in the league (33-12). With James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing great basketball, it makes them a team no one wants to face.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

Ever since the all star break, the Bucks and Doc Rivers have appeared to have figured it out. The Bucks are 7-3 since the break, and are second in the Eastern Conference.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are currently third in the Western Conference, but are tied with the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder with 45 wins.

The Wolves lost Karl-Anthony Towns for the rest of the regular season due to injury, and were predicted to start losing.

However, they’ve defied the odds, winning three of their last five games. Anthony Edwards has stepped up big time, scoring over 20 points in three of his last four games.

After a big time win against the Clippers, where they came back from a 22-point deficit on the road, the Wolves have proven they’re the real deal, and a team to be reckoned with.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

One of the youngest teams in the league, yet they play like they’re one of the most mature. The Thunder are first in the Western Conference.

They’ve won three out of their last four games, and their star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows no signs of slowing down, averaging 31.1 point per game this season.

2. Denver Nuggets

The defending champs are yet again the favorites to win the Western Conference, having won four of their five games in March.

You can never bet against the Nuggets, and they’ve dominated ever since the all star break. With the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic almost averaging a triple double, along with the return of Jamal Murray, the Nuggets might just win it all again.

1.Boston Celtics

The best team in the NBA with the best record (51-14), and arguably the best starting five. The Celtics are firing on all cylinders, dominating their opponents and showing no signs of slowing down.

The Celtics have won their last three games, and are sitting comfortably at the top. As of now, they’re the favorites to win it all this year.

Header Photo: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots defended by Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Miami. (REBECCA BLACKWELL/The Associated Press)

Write to Ahmed Hassan at ahmed.hassan.4@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...