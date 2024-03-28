Career fair highlights law enforcement careers

Law enforcement students gathered Tuesday for the Criminal Justice fair, which featured various law enforcement agencies looking to educate graduates about potential careers.

Matthew Loeslie, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Minnesota State,, said the event was a good opportunity for students.

“We have a career and internship fair for criminal justice every year,” Loeslie said. “It’s a nice opportunity for students to ask people that are in the field, whether it’s law enforcement or corrections, and that’s why we have these panels here.”

It is important to highlight the work of criminal justice, Leslie said, because it is about the public’s safety. There is also a shortage of officers right now.

“Our program is the biggest one in the state of Minnesota for criminal justice programs and for people that actually go into the field of law enforcement. So just having an opportunity for the students to look at potential employers and their major and to hear from them and to ask questions, and to interact with them is helpful,” Loeslie shared.

Students should have a good foundation of the different parts of the program when entering the criminal justice system.

“This includes based on classes we offer on criminal justice, including policing, but they should also know about victimology because they are going to be dealing with victims. They should know about corrections because if you’re putting somebody into a facility like a police officer, you should know about the strengths and weaknesses of the current system there. So that’s important,” Loeslie said.

Certain experiences are welcomed for people looking to join the criminal justice system.

“Volunteer experience is really important. If you look at people that go into law enforcement or criminal justice, it’s people that want to serve their community. They want to help people. One way to show that you have the right heart set for that is to be active and volunteer in your community. And that can go a long way,” Loeslie said.

Law enforcement major Jackson Shild said he is interested in working in, “patrol probably in Rochester,.”

Shild said his parents contributed to his interest in law enforcement.

“My parents worked in FMC Rochester corrections facility, so I was always around criminal justice. So I think that’s what kind of brought me to law enforcement,” Shild said.

For students considering majoring in criminal justice, Shild said students should, “have an interest in helping people, and also to want to solve different problems, which helps in decision making.”

Nolan Muellner, majoring in policing studies or law enforcement, is interested in working in a police or sheriff’s department.

“I’ve always been interested in it. My dad’s in the law enforcement field. So that’s how I got introduced to it. And I’ve just always wanted to help protect people,” Muellner said.“It’s really an important field and major and people need it. There’s tons of jobs out there right now and you can help people.”

Nicolas Gruber, majoring in law enforcement or policing studies, explains the job prospects he’s looking for.

“I would like to work in a county. I don’t know the specifics yet, but I would like to work on a drug task force,” Gruber said. “I always wanted to help people. Along with that, I don’t like desk jobs doing the same thing day in and out. So the variability drew me in.”

According to Gruber, it’s a good opportunity for interested individuals.

“I think it’s a great option to get out, doing something different every day,” he said.

Header photo: Law enforcement students gathered Tuesday for the Criminal Justice fair, which featured various law enforcement agencies looking to educate graduates about potential careers. (Davis Jensen/The Reporter)

Write to Biruk Mengesha at biruk.mengesha@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...