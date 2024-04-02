Is online learning more important than in-person?

It’s that time of year when we are stressed out about end-of-semester workloads. But it is also that time of year where we are worried about registering for classes in the fall.

As we know, there are two options. Taking the class in person or taking the online route.

While it may seem like a better idea to take a few classes online because we envision a life where we won’t be as busy and will have more free time to relax, work, hang out or study. If possible, try to take the in-person class over the online one.

A big benefit of enrolling at a university is the chance to learn from others. Online courses offer occasional discussion posts, or reading of a classmate’s work, but if you really think about it, how much of that stuff really sticks with you?

Picture it now. You’re in an online course and you rush through the discussion post to get it done. For the most part, you’re less likely to really get a chance to learn how the people in your class think about various things that could help you potentially learn something in a different way.

Even if you get a good amount of information from that discussion post, think about how many things you’ve learned from random conversations sparked in class and everyone going down a rabbit hole and, suddenly, you’re learning about something you couldn’t have envisioned.

Another benefit to in person classes is that you’re actually dedicating a set amount of time to that class each week. When taking an online course, it is a lot more difficult to make sure that you’re giving yourself the time to actually learn what we need to learn. Even if you have the intention of setting aside time for it, you’re likely to put those online courses on the backburner and focus on other stuff. Then, when it comes exam time, you’re left scrambling.

Lastly, similar to the way you have a chance of learning things you may not have otherwise learned if you weren’t in class, you learn things differently from our professors when you’re actually in the classroom.

It is easier to strike up relationships with our professors in person. You get to learn about them as people and, in turn, they get to learn about you.

Like this: Like Loading...