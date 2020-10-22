University Gives Spring Break the ‘Go Ahead’

If there is one thing college students look forward to all year, it is getting a well deserved break from academia. More specifically, going on Spring Break.

Due to COVID-19, numerous events such as homecoming, Thanksgiving break, and others alike, have been modified at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

These cancellations and changes have led students to come forward with concerns regarding Spring Break.

“It’s the one time of the year that actually feels like we get a break from school that isn’t for holiday purposes,” senior Katie Plath says. “If it gets canceled like the others, it would feel like another let down.”

Luckily for Plath, President Richard Davenport sent out an announcement this Wednesday assuring the student body that spring break is a go.

“I have determined that we will not make any changes to our Spring 2021 schedule,” Davenport says. “We will start classes on January 11 as scheduled, recharge over Spring Break from March 8 to 12 and complete our semester on May 7.”

However, that decision is subject to change.

The President’s decision to allow for the regular scheduling of Spring Semester is due to the low cases of COVID-19 at MNSU. With the help of the Maverick community adhering to social distancing and safety guidelines, the health concerns are currently at a minimum. This allows for greater normalcy on and off campus.

“In order to make this plan work, it is imperative that people continue to do everything they can to stay safe,” says Davenport.

He continues on by advising students to, “avoid situations, including Spring Break gatherings, where others are not being safe.”

According to Davenport, the President’s cabinet and faculty will remain prepared for all scenarios. “If circumstances create a need to revisit this decision, we will communicate with you properly about any changes.”

However, he sounds hopeful that the current situation will remain stable. “I am proud of the way our Maverick community has responded to this ongoing crisis.”

“Right now, our infection rates remain very low and it is clear that everyone is being responsible and taking appropriate precautions,” says Davenport. “We cannot let up.”

As long as the students, faculty, and other community members remain mindful of their actions and maintain a safe distance with face coverings on while out in public, MNSU will upkeep its desired plans of continuing school as normal.

“I think it’s important that everybody takes precautions regardless,” says Plath, “Especially now, when we all just want to enjoy our time in college.”

Header photo: Visitors at Clearwater Beach, Florida, on March 18, 2020. (Chris O’Meara/AP)