Celebrities in Politics: Biden or Trump?

Sydney Berggren ® Staff Writer |

This year’s election is set to be historic no matter the outcome, as we navigate life during a pandemic and rising social tensions.

With election day less than two weeks away, public figures, from movie-stars to award-winning singers, are becoming more outspoken with their voting choices, whether for Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his possibly history-making running mate Senator Kamala Harris, or Republican incumbent nominees President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Many stars have come out in support for Biden and Harris, including but not limited to Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jonathan Van Ness, Tom Hanks, and Chrissy Tiegan and husband John Legend.

Swift stated to V Magazine, “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift also posted her support on social media with some homemade cookies featuring the Biden and Harris logo on October 7.

Van Ness also showed support by writing, “This choice is clear. So clear. Go Biden.”

When asked for her feelings on the subject, MNSU student Sam TaBelle stated, “I don’t really care that much, since I have no impact on their votes.”

A couple of Tabelle’s friends echoed the same statement, although they appreciated some of the celebrities’ statements.

Less have publicly come out in support for the Trump and Pence campaign, but Jon Voight, Scott Biao, Kirsty Alley, Kid Rock, and 50 Cent are among the names who have.

Voight has consistently posted his support of Trump and Pence by asking his followers to join him in reelecting the Republican Candidate in November.

Singer Kid Rock joined Donald Trump Jr. for a campaign event on September 14 in support of President Trump’s reelection. He has been a vocal supporter of Trump for a long time, having visited him in the White House and enjoyed rounds of golf together in the past.

Rapper, actor and producer 50 Cent showed his support to Trump through an Instagram post, captioned, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people. 62% are you out of ya f—ing mind,” citing Biden’s tax plan.

There has been much controversy over ‘Parks & Rec’ and Marvel actor Chriss Pratt’s political stance, as he didn’t attend the “Voters Assemble,” fundraiser event that many other Marvel actors were a part of.

However, Pratt has never come out publicly with his political views. He donated money to former President Barack Obama’s campaign back in 2012, but the church he attends is said to have anti-LGBTQ+ views, which Pratt denied.

In 2017, he stated, “I don’t feel represented by either side,” but there is no guarantee of who Pratt is voting for in this coming election.

Header photo: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson participates in the Starz “Power” panel on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)